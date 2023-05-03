Fish stocking: Does it work, and where does the fish come from?

For anglers, the question “does it work?” revolves around how much time and effort it takes for them to catch a fish. If you can catch one fish an hour, most anglers are happy; a fish a day, not so much.

When Arizona Game and Fish schedule a trout stocking in area lakes, many anglers will be there to catch the newly released fish.

Arizona Game and Fish at one time operated 15 hatcheries. That number is now six -- five for cold water species like trout and one for warm water species.

Every year, Department fish hatcheries contribute to the state economy by producing on average 385,000 pounds of fish, which equates to more than three million fish that are stocked into 118 locations throughout the state. These fish hatcheries are destination facilities for bird watchers and the general public as well. Thousands of tourists annually visit the hatcheries to learn about the fisheries program and the Department’s mission. For more info, visit https://www.azgfd.com/fishing-2/hatcheries-fisheries-management/

AZGF produces rainbow, brown, brook, tiger, cutthroat, and Arizona’s native Apache and Gila trout to be caught, and they also produce other Arizona endangered species -- razorback sucker, Colorado pikeminnow and Roundtail chub

If you do a web search for Arizona Fish stocking schedule, you can see a list of lakes and streams and the date that AZGFD is planning on stocking. That date is usually solid, but things happen, so do not be upset if you arrive and no fish stocking truck shows up. But the truck usually does show up and it is fun just to watch the process of thousands of fish being flushed into a lake.

Who pays for the stocking of fish? Arizona’s 500,000 fishermen do with every license, fishing rod, boat and motor that they buy. Every angler 10 years and older needs a fishing license.

Around Flagstaff, trout is the most sought-after fish and the limit for them is four fish per day with a possession limit of eight. This means if you keep four fish today and keep four fish tomorrow, you are done fishing until you eat some for dinner.

You need to read the regulations. Some waters have specific fishing techniques like the use of a single barbless hook, other waters require catch and release only, while others may have different limits like Frances Short Pond has a two-trout limit. There may even be a size limit for fish you can keep.

The regulations also show every fishing water in the state.

Lastly, I want to talk about handling fish, especially trout. I know it is a put-and-take fishery. AZGFD puts them in and you catch them. But, if you are going to catch and release, realize that all fish have a slime layer that protects them from disease. Dragging a fish up onto shore is no good. Grabbing a fish with your bare hand is no good. Use a rubber-coated net, keep the fish in the water and use a tool to de-hook them, and they will survive nicely to be caught by someone else.