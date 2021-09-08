Wolf's Den: Finding more ways to support Arizona's wildlife

You may or may not be happy knowing that the number of hunters is decreasing. This has been a long-term trend. The number of anglers is up, but the number of fishing trips is down. As more of us become increasingly urbanized, we become more involved in urban things and less aware and knowledgeable about wildlife and wildlife management.

At the same time, the most prolific consumers of the outdoors -- the bikers, hikers, river runners and others -- in many respects are getting a free ride. Let me explain.

Decades ago, hunters and anglers imposed an excise tax on the outdoor equipment they buy. The rods and reels and boats and the guns and ammunition would all be 10-11% cheaper if they had not imposed that tax upon themselves. Hunters alone pay an extra $751 million per year.

The money raised from that tax funds wildlife management. That tax is the reason we can all enjoy the tremendous variety of wildlife we do enjoy. From red winged blackbirds to mountain lions, to humpback chub and Apache Trout, we have 800 species in Arizona to enjoy because of that tax.

The decrease in the number of anglers and hunters is a bad thing for our wildlife.