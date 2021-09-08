Wolf's Den: Finding more ways to support Arizona's wildlife

You may or may not be happy knowing that the number of hunters is decreasing. This has been a long-term trend. The number of anglers is up, but the number of fishing trips is down. As more of us become increasingly urbanized, we become more involved in urban things and less aware and knowledgeable about wildlife and wildlife management.
At the same time, the most prolific consumers of the outdoors -- the bikers, hikers, river runners and others -- in many respects are getting a free ride. Let me explain.
Decades ago, hunters and anglers imposed an excise tax on the outdoor equipment they buy. The rods and reels and boats and the guns and ammunition would all be 10-11% cheaper if they had not imposed that tax upon themselves. Hunters alone pay an extra $751 million per year.
The money raised from that tax funds wildlife management. That tax is the reason we can all enjoy the tremendous variety of wildlife we do enjoy. From red winged blackbirds to mountain lions, to humpback chub and Apache Trout, we have 800 species in Arizona to enjoy because of that tax.
The decrease in the number of anglers and hunters is a bad thing for our wildlife.
Fewer dollars mean fewer nesting boxes for migratory birds, fewer conservation easements to preserve wild spaces for the other species, a general reduction in wildlife officers to protect them from poaching, fewer wildlife biologist to conduct research to protect our wildlife from urban sprawl, habitat changes and global warming.
The conclusion is simple: as resources dwindle, wildlife suffers.
Sadly, I read in the Outdoor Wire, a significant study of undergraduate students at public universities, while showing support for the excise tax that hunters and fishermen already pay, they oppose extending a similar tax to their activities. They oppose a wildlife tax on backpacks, tents and binoculars.
For 100 years, hunters and anglers have been the sole source of funding for most state wildlife management. Arizona Game and Fish Department receives no state tax money. As that funding declines, state agencies are scrambling to find new revenue sources, but they will need to look to a different funding paradigm than the excise tax that hunters and anglers imposed on themselves -- the recreational crowd does not want to pay for our wildlife. That new paradigm will involve moneys allocated through the political process.
The danger here is wildlife and politics is a bad mix. The potential for the biology to be buried by the politics is a real concern.
If you are a bit more enlightened that our undergrads there are ways you can help:
-- You can buy a duck stamp at the post office. That money supports waterfowl and wetlands.
-- You can switch to an Arizona Conserving Wildlife License Plate. That money funds grants for habitat projects, wildlife education and retention programs.
-- You can donate to AZwildlifehero.com. You pick where you money goes: water for wildlife, wildlife viewing, Mexican wolf reintroduction, fish hatcheries or Grand Canyon projects.
-- You can even help by buying Mother Road Brewery’s Conserve and Protect Golden Ale, a portion of which goes to the Arizona Game and Fish Department for wildlife management.
There is no free lunch and in today’s world, wildlife does not just happen. Wildlife needs our help to mitigate all the things humans do that impact them.