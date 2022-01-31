Wolf's Den: Equal Access to Justice Act used for bad reasons

The Equal Access to Justice Act -- designed to give the average citizen a chance -- was originally designed to help small businesses dealing with regulations and veterans dealing with the Veterans Administration. This act has been hijacked by environmental groups to steal taxpayer dollars to line their coffers.

The grizzly bear is a perfect example. In 1975, grizzlies numbered 136 in the Greater Yellowstone Area. The Endangered Species Act kicked in, the grizzly was protected and by 2007 the bears numbered 500, and their range had expanded by 50 percent. The bears had exceeded all the goals the biologists had set for the bears recovery, and they were removed from ESA protection.

Environmental groups sued based on a bogus concern for limited food sources for the bears. Back on the ESA list they went. Ten years later the bears numbered 750, and their range had expanded again. Off the list they went.

Environmental groups sued again and the bears returned to the list and the population grew to 1,000 bears. The number of bear/human conflicts increased dramatically.

And who paid for these lawsuits? You did. Under the Equal Access to Justice Act, the environmental groups basically get reimbursed for the lawsuits they win, and you can always find a less than knowledgeable judge to agree with an “expert's” explanation of the dietary needs of a grizzly bear. The money then comes out of the budget of the agencies that are sued.

These suits are often not based on the biological needs of the species involved. They are used by environmental groups as fund raising propaganda. And why not, they know the lawsuits will not cost them a dime and gullible group members pony up cash to fund – what? Higher salaries for the leaders of these groups, many with balance sheets in the hundreds of millions? Some of these environmental groups have legal staffs in excess of 100 people.

In 2010, a forest health project for an area in Montana was approved after hundreds of hours of input from scientists, biologists and the public. Once the project was approved, two environmental groups sued and got a judge to state that, yes, the area was subject to a catastrophic wildfire, but the threat is not imminent, so the project was stopped. In July of 2017 the area and all its wildlife habitat were destroyed by the Park Creek Fire.

In 2019, federal agencies paid out $58 million of taxpayer money to these groups for suing federal agencies. You can’t make this stuff up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0