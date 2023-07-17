The western United States is a checkerboard of private, state and federal land. The U.S. government created checkerboard land ownership in the 1880s to encourage the construction of railroads across the nation, to fund state schools, and to sell the land into private ownership. The question for recreationists has been, “Can I walk across public land, come to a corner of four parcels, and cross from one public parcel to another?” The answer from administrators has been no until the issue recently went to court.

Four Missouri hunters used a ladder to cross the corner without touching private land at the intersection of four parcels and then they were sued. The four are relieved that the lawsuit asking them to pay $7.5 million for violating a Wyoming rancher's air space has been ruled in favor of the hunters by a Wyoming District Court judge.

The Wyoming order states: “... the Court finds that where a person corner crosses on foot within the checkerboard from public land to public land without touching the surface of private land and without damaging private property, there is no liability for trespass.”

This is a huge win for the public -- at least in Wyoming, and at least for now. Immediately after the decision, the state of Montana sent out a notice reminding the public that corner crossing from public land to public land where the opposite corners are privately owned is illegal.

In Colorado, prosecutors have refused to prosecute those that corner hop, and now the Colorado legislature is considering the establishment of a committee to review the issue.

It will take a legal challenge in Montana to make any change there, and of course the Wyoming decision will be appealed, so not even Wyoming public land access is a settled issue.

The problem is, close to seven million acres of public land are unavailable to the public under corner crossing restrictions. And that is simply not right. People must be allowed access to public lands as long as they respect private property, and with today's GPS systems on your phone, you can find the precise point of the corners of public land.

It must be noted that Arizona has large areas of private checkerboard land, most of which are adjacent to state land. Arizona state lands are not considered public lands because they are set aside to raise funds for 13 beneficiaries, including public schools and prisons. You need written authorization from the Arizona State Land Department to step onto state land for recreation purposes. For more info, see https://land.az.gov/faqs#rec-permits.

An Arizona hunting license is considered written permission, but curiously, the State Land Department administrators say that corner crossing in Arizona is not permitted. I see a lawsuit in Arizona’s future. If you buy that Arizona recreation permit, why does your access to state land stop at the corner?

It would be nice if state legislators simply clarified that public lands are indeed public and as long as you do no damage to private land or property and you do not touch it, then your land is indeed your land -- go enjoy it. How refreshing that would be?

Sadly, the more likely scenario is for state legislators to clarify with new legislation making corner crossing illegal. Even though legislators supposedly work for the public, I have little faith that they will do the right thing.