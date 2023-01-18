Wolf's Den: County Search and Rescue in need of volunteers

Thousands of hikers, climbers, bikers, skiers, river runners, fishermen and hunters get in trouble every year. In an average year there are 600 searches in Arizona. Most end in rescues, some end in body recoveries.

In Arizona, each county sheriff is responsible for Search and Rescue in their county. Coconino County Search and Rescue handles dozens of rescues each year, and because of the variety of terrain in the county and our varied seasons, Coconino County SAR has need for people to volunteer and become trained in a variety of Search and Rescue skills:

• Alpine operations

• ATVs, 4x4s, snowmobiles / snow cat operations

• Boats

• Global Positioning System (GPS) operations

• High-angle rescue

• Low-angle rescue

• Map and compass navigation

• Mounted horse and helicopter rescue to conduct searches and rescues

• Personal locator beacons

• Tracking

Coconino County SAR is managed by a Sheriff Department Sergeant and staffed by deputies and around 100 unpaid volunteers who deal with everything from snakebites to avalanches.

If you have any of these skills or a desire to become proficient in any of these operational areas, the CCSO-SAR is taking applications that are due by February 3. You can go to: https://coconino.az.gov/714/Search-and-Rescue to learn more.

The SAR unit motto is "always ready when you need us!" and they have received several state and nation awards for their services.

On a related note, is it upland bird hunting season in Arizona and that means lots of bird dogs are out in the wilds of Arizona facing many hazards in their pursuit of that smell that locks them up on point or leads to a retrieve.

Have you considered how you are going to rescue your dog should it get into trouble?

Before you go: Get the phone number and address of the nearest vet to your hunting area.

Discuss with your vet the pros and cons of the rattlesnake vaccine. Consider having your dog trained to avoid snakes.

Hunting dogs are more likely to suffer from an injury because of their work in wild country and some people swear by pet insurance to mitigate the costs of those injuries.

There are a variety of dog vests that offer some protection for your hunting dog, but they also make your dog hotter which is always a concern in Arizona.

Five things you should consider carrying is a first aid kit for you and your pet, some sort of dog carry pack so you can carry your dog out of the backcountry should an injury prevent the pet walking on its own, lots of water, a water dish and a muzzle. Dogs in pain sometimes bite the one they love, so be prepared.