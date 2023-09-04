“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

Not everyone thinks all is well with the proposed new rule that will change the management of BLM lands. Some say the proposed rule involves saving and improving wildlife habitat, and the rule adds another tool to the land managers' toolbox.

Others say it involves the goal of and will lead to the limiting of historical public uses of BLM land under the guise of conservation.

It, like so many things today, depends on which side of the fence you are standing on, whom you trust, and whose spin is closest to the truth.

The issue is the concept of conservation leasing on BLM lands. Proponents say it will finally put the environment on equal footing with other public land uses.

Traditionally, and by law, public lands like USFS lands are managed for multiple uses. These include recreation, hunting, fishing, grazing, travel, mining and logging. BLM lands have leaned more toward grazing -- 60% of BLM land is open for grazing while 90% is open for oil and gas leasing. That statistical bit infuriates some people.

Some 151,000 people commented on the proposal, and no surprise, most favored the concept of conservation leasing. Who can be opposed to conservation?

What is conservation leasing? A conservation group could bid on a tract of land or propose a “conservation” project for a tract of land. The potential problem for current BLM land users is the new lessee or “conservation group” could be anti-grazing or anti-hunting, anti-fishing, anti-camping, anti-mountain biking, anti-ATV or anti-public access, and accomplish all that under the guise of conservation.

Proponents say the rule is not meant to limit grazing or any recreational uses like hunting but simply to provide land managers another management option. Opponents believe it is just a matter of time before the rule is used to limit both.

And the rule says that public access may be temporarily closed under a conservation easement. The question is what is temporary and under what circumstances would public access be denied? Proponents give the example of a temporary closure while conservation work is done.

And then there is the law. The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 says the BLM cannot change land use so easily as the rule proposes.

Let’s suppose the BLM decides to issue a conservation lease or project to feral horse and burro advocates. This would be the antithesis of conservation, but one could see the BLM being coerced into such an anti-conservation easement due to political pressure and result in limiting feral animal management options to the detriment of native wildlife.

The battle is on, with proponents pushing the adoption of the conservation leasing rule and opponents using existing law and potential new federal legislation to block it.

The bottom line is it sounds like a good idea and it could be a good idea in practice if it was guaranteed that historical uses would not be compromised. But...whom do you trust?

