Wolf's Den: Biden's plan could hurt private landowners

For decades, the focus of those concerned with wildlife habitat has been maintaining biodiversity via habitat protection and restoration. Then the emphasis expanded to landscape-wide conservation of connected habitats and now 30 x 30 — a global conservation plan.
Called 30 by 2030, the plan is being worked on by the U.S. Secretaries of Interior and Agriculture under President Biden’s executive order 14008. The goal of 30 x 30 is to conserve 30% of the Earth by 2030 to protect species, habitat and to fight climate change. This includes 30% of all land and 30% of all seas.
At this time, according to the Department of the Interior, 12% of the land and 26% of the seas under U.S. control are protected at the desired level. You can think of National Parks, Wilderness Areas, Wildlife Management Areas, forest and ocean reserves, and private lands with permanent conservation easement as meeting the goals of 30 x 30. Almost all of the protected lands are in the West.
One problem is some of the acres of desired lands that have the habitat, biodiversity and carbon stocks left to protect are in private hands. Developing programs to encourage private landowners to offer their land to meet the desired protection level will be difficult to develop and very expensive to implement. There is some fear the federal government will invoke condemnation of private lands and water sources to meet the 30 x 30 goal. This would be very bad for the landowner, the tax base for services like schools would suffer and income generation from the land would vanish, adversely affecting large numbers of people.
Fifteen states, including Arizona, have expressed concerns about the potential impact on private lands within their borders and the possible loss of the traditional concept of multiple-use on federal lands. These 15 governors have sent a letter to Biden asking for clarity on these issues, believing this effort should be community-driven and not forced from the top down.
And what about freshwater? Seas are good and easier to protect, but freshwater is critical and needs to take a front-row seat.
Conservation-minded people are concerned the emphasis of the Biden administration will be swayed from conserve to preserve, which means more wilderness areas that will lock out millions of people from some of the remaining federal lands that are currently managed under the concept of multiple-use and are open to vehicle and bicycle use and traditional uses like hunting and fishing. Hunters and fishers have been at the forefront of funding for conservation for decades and need a seat at the head of the table.
The plan is something you should pay attention to. It could benefit us all or be averse to your lifestyle.