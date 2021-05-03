Wolf's Den: Biden's plan could hurt private landowners

For decades, the focus of those concerned with wildlife habitat has been maintaining biodiversity via habitat protection and restoration. Then the emphasis expanded to landscape-wide conservation of connected habitats and now 30 x 30 — a global conservation plan.

Called 30 by 2030, the plan is being worked on by the U.S. Secretaries of Interior and Agriculture under President Biden’s executive order 14008. The goal of 30 x 30 is to conserve 30% of the Earth by 2030 to protect species, habitat and to fight climate change. This includes 30% of all land and 30% of all seas.

At this time, according to the Department of the Interior, 12% of the land and 26% of the seas under U.S. control are protected at the desired level. You can think of National Parks, Wilderness Areas, Wildlife Management Areas, forest and ocean reserves, and private lands with permanent conservation easement as meeting the goals of 30 x 30. Almost all of the protected lands are in the West.