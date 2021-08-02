Wolf's Den: Arizona's hunters will soon enter the digital age

Changes are coming to Arizona’s hunters and fishermen in our digital world next year.

By now, everyone is aware that game cameras are banned for the taking of wildlife beginning in January. The question of how this will be enforced is a tough one to figure out, but that will be the law.

Another digital event is happening to Arizona’s outdoorsmen in March. There will be the digital license and digital big game tag. This will be optional — you can stick with the paper tag if you choose, but for those comfortable with our digital age, you can do it all with a new app that Game and Fish is currently developing.

The way I understand it is this: When you apply for a license and the big game draw, the license and tag information will appear in the app on your digital device. This will include the transport tag and any additional stamps you purchase.

Once you harvest an animal, you open the app and fill out the harvest information and the hunter questionnaire. When that is complete, you will receive a validation code. This will occur even with no cell service at the time. The entire process is designed to take less than three minutes and in testing, that time to completion is shorter.