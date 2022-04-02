Wildlife Watch: How wildlife conservation could help prevent the next pandemic

They say the best medicine is preventative — but can the next pandemic be prevented? As governments across the globe prepare for what scientists have forebodingly declared an "era of pandemics," the emphasis remains on reactive measures, such as stopping the spread of disease and developing vaccines and treatments. But is it possible to prevent outbreaks in the first place?

The CDC reports that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was most likely spread to people from bats through wildlife trafficking. The illegal trade of wild animals is not only a threat to biodiversity, it also entails close contact and unsanitary conditions for wild animals and people and elevates the risk of transmission of zoonotic diseases — diseases that can be passed from wildlife to people or vice versa.

Naturally, public fear of bats and wildlife exposure has increased. But in spite of this virus’ unsavory origin story, the CDC reports that direct transmission from wildlife to people is incredibly uncommon and unlikely to be a source for infection in the U.S.

While the threat of wildlife as disease carriers inspires many to increase efforts to remove them, the solution to preventing the transmission of zoonotic diseases may in fact be just the opposite. Effects such as habitat destruction, urban development, and climate change often push wildlife into smaller, confined spaces with hazardous living conditions, increasing opportunity for disease contraction and spread. Many reports suggest that greater conservation efforts could reduce the risk of disease.

“As a global community we’re inappropriately and unsustainably using wildlife and destroying natural habitats. We’re invading their habitats, we’re harvesting them unsustainably, we’re bringing them into super stressful conditions that often times are unsanitary and those are all the conditions that can lead to this type of spillover event,” said Winnifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International, in a video discussing the connection between bats and Coronavirus. “Habitat protection is key. Leaving wild places for wild animals to be wild animals is a critically important part of the solution.”

In 2020, the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), reported that the most effective disease prevention is holistic, incorporating human, ecological, and wildlife sciences. Peter Daszak, chair of the IPBES workshop, claims that when it comes to COVID-19, there is “a clear link between animals and people and a clear link to environmental change in Southeast Asia and through land use change and continued encroachment into wildlife habitat from the wildlife trade.”

Dealing with these risks could make a profound difference in preventing the transmission of pathogens from wildlife to people — as well as limiting transmission and risk within wildlife, a growing threat to biodiversity globally. Daszak proposes “this transformative shift from waiting for pandemics to emerge and dealing with them in a reactive sense to control them, to actually trying to prevent them by dealing with the underlying drivers, the land use change, climate change, and the wildlife trade.”

What’s more, studies of wildlife pathogens (even those that cannot be spread to people), continue to be instrumental in the development of vaccines and science that informs preventative practices. “Human health, animal health, and environmental health are interconnected and all the disciplines involved in understanding these relationships,” said Patrice Klein, national program lead for Fish and Wildlife health, USDA forest service, in a video titled "One Health for Wildlife." “There is interdependence between all components.”

Investing in conservation science, including studies of biodiversity, wildlife ecology, wildlife disease, and habitat conservation are now more important than ever. In this interconnected world, the conservation science that supports wildlife could prove to support us too, to help us prevent an era of pandemics.

Brianna Mann is a Flagstaff-area wildlife professional who has worked with everything from bats, otters, and jumping mice, to springs conservation. She can be contacted at Mannbnm@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0