Why is the CDC fighting today’s virus with yesterday’s technology?

Second, data must be collected within normal clinical workflows. Front-line doctors don’t have time to file separate reports on top of the claims data they submit to insurers, yet that’s precisely what they have to do today. Almost all hospitals — and 75% of physician offices — now use electronic systems (created with a $40 billion investment from federal taxpayers) to file insurance claims. Yet they are forced to reenter data by hand when they report to public health agencies. HHS should have this data collected automatically from a doctor’s electronic health record or by adopting Medicare Part D’s approach of gleaning data directly from insurance claims.

Third, information must be shared in real-time with medical professionals. Reporting should be a two-way street that informs public health decision-making and clinical care. This requires national, interoperable networks that can be accessed by labs, hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and public health officials. The end goal is not to create a federal vault of new data, but to constantly update those on the frontlines with useful information.

The CDC lacks the internal expertise to do this. HHS should immediately issue a contract to build the system. In the interim, HHS could direct the CDC to start hosting calls for front-line clinicians to learn from each other as they find new ways to treat the virus.