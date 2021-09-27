VIEWPOINT 2: Unlike predecessors, Trump will be remembered for global peace

Analyze his accomplishments, and Trump will be remembered as the most peaceful U.S. president in modern history. His first foreign trip was to the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he delivered a speech to the leaders of 37 Arab nations. Given what was to come, that speech is one of the most significant foreign policy addresses of the last 100 years. It foreshadowed a significant pivot in U.S. foreign policy, pushing Arab leaders to clean up their own radical Islamist problems from within and do their part in the fight against Islamic extremism.

Bush may gripe about domestic extremism now, but Trump demonstrated a willingness to address extremism head-on where it currently originates. He told Arab leaders that the United States is prepared to stand by them in pursuit of “common security,” but “the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them.” It was not only a warning to the Middle East; it was a message to the entire world.