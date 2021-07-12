VIEWPOINT 2: The Burkean court that conservatives said they wanted

Arthrex is important for two reasons: scope and principle. The potential scope of this decision is vast. For instance, as agency rulemakings cannot be changed after they are finalized without restarting the process from scratch, do rulemakings need to be done by principal officers for that reason? The principle at issue is also fundamental, as it ensures at least careful review by the Senate of those with such substantial authority.

Another good decision this term was in Collins v. Yellen where the court declared the structure of the Federal Housing Finance Agency to be unconstitutional due to lack of presidential control. The director of the FHFA had complete control of the mortgage industry and yet was unjustifiably shielded from removal by the president. The president lacks real control over the FHFA — an executive branch agency — if he cannot remove the person who runs it.

These are significant structural reforms that start to return the administrative state to a more proper separation of powers. But the real question after this term is: How are Republicans going to respond to their own nominees not doing what they envisioned? Republicans appointed six of the justices now on the court, yet they don’t seem to like the Burkean court that they appointed.