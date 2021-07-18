VIEWPOINT 1: Olympic dream or COVID-19 nightmare?

The logistics of testing, or even just temperature checking, every person who enters a venue would be almost insurmountable. Even requiring vaccination would be impractical, since Japan’s vaccination rate as of early July was only around 26%. Despite the lost revenue from ticket sales, Tokyo Olympic organizers did the right thing for public health by removing spectators from the equation.

Although vaccination will not be required to participate in the Games, organizers project that more than 80% of Olympic and Paralympic Village residents will be vaccinated ahead of the Games. With the high efficacy of vaccines and a large proportion of participants being vaccinated, the risk of a super spreader event is greatly diminished.

Organizers also released a series of playbooks to help ensure the Games are as safe as possible. Mandatory masking, encouraging good hygiene measures and social distancing, when possible, are some of the basic measures included in the playbooks. The playbooks also outline how frequently different participants must be tested for COVID-19 while in Japan. Athletes and anyone with regular interaction with the athletes must be tested daily.