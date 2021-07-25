VIEWPOINT 1: Climate change is driving extreme floods, wildfires and heat. Will the world meet the moment?

The summer isn’t even halfway through and it’s already proved to be a season of deadly extremes.

In a little over a month, four major heat waves have broiled the Western United States, including record-shattering triple-digit temperatures in Oregon and Washington that caused hundreds of heat-related deaths.

Wildfires are again tearing through the West, burning hundreds of thousands of acres in California, Oregon and British Columbia in Canada. The fires are so massive that smoke has traveled all the way to the East Coast, prompting health warnings in Connecticut and Maryland and turning the skies above New York City hazy and red.

And from Germany to China, extreme flooding has caused death and destruction. At least 180 people in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands were killed last week when two months’ worth of rain fell in two days, causing floods and mudslides. In the central Chinese province of Henan, at least 33 people died after riders were trapped on a subway amid catastrophic flooding after torrential rains.