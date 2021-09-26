VIEWPOINT 1: Bush was a disaster — only Trump looks worse by comparison

Given all of these failures, Bush’s reputation should have suffered a nosedive after he left office. Instead of doing good deeds like Jimmy Carter or playing the elder statesman like his father, Bush has spent most of his post-presidency painting and playing golf.

There’s only one reason his ranking has improved among historians: Donald Trump.

George W. Bush suddenly began to look presidential compared to a man who was impeached twice, attempted a coup to stay in power, and continues to try to overturn the 2020 elections and undermine the integrity of U.S. democracy.

In 2021, historians placed Trump in 41st place, just below William Henry Harrison, who died of pneumonia after only 31 days in office. Trump’s embarrassing post-presidency of incendiary statements and churlish conduct will likely cement his reputation among future scholars as the worst president ever.

In comparison, Bush has at least fulfilled the minimum requirement of ex-presidents. He attended Joe Biden’s inauguration and Congressman John Lewis’ funeral, which Trump skipped. With all the former presidents except Trump, Bush participated in an Ad Council video urging Americans to get vaccinated. He put out a statement condemning the Jan. 6 insurrection that Trump inspired.