VIEWPOINT 1: American labor’s future may depend on monetary and fiscal policy

Labor Day is a good time to reflect upon how American workers have been doing — especially the majority who have been left behind for most of the last 40 years. From 1979 to 2018, the median wage has grown by just 11.6%. Compare to prior decades; from 1948 to 1979 that increase was 93.2%.

These two facts tell a big part of the story of a social transformation that is both inexcusable and historically unusual: a high-income country becoming vastly more unequal, as most workers’ pay fails to rise with most of the gains in productivity that has accompanied their work.

Then came COVID-19, which has disproportionately harmed and killed lower-wage and Black workers. It is hoped the current wave will subside and pass soon, as more people are vaccinated. But the struggle for equality and decent living standards in the world’s richest country continues even through the pandemic.

Fortunately there have been some recent changes in national economic policy that could vastly change how the next 40 years look. But only if we can keep them.

These changes are in monetary and fiscal policy. Monetary policy is set by the Federal Reserve, which generally determines how many people are unemployed.