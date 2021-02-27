View from Mars Hill: Unraveling the mysteries of the Crab Nebula

One of the many compelling aspects of science is the ability of its practitioners to make connections between observations.
Luis and Walter Alvarez, for instance, linked a thin layer of the mineral iridium in rock deposits to a cataclysmic, worldwide extinction event that led to the demise of the dinosaurs. Paleontologist Edwin Colbert, who spent the latter part of his career working at the Museum of Northern Arizona, collected specimens of a fossil reptile in similarly aged rocks of Antarctica, Africa, and India that provided strong evidence that segments of Earth’s crust called plates have migrated over time.
Another example involves a Flagstaff astronomer who helped prove the relationship between a well-known cloud of celestial gas and a cosmic explosion witnessed on Earth nearly a millennium ago.
The story begins on July 4, 1054 when Chinese sky-watchers spotted a dazzling object in the sky several times brighter than the planet Venus. It was easily visible in the daytime for more than 20 days, and at night for more than 650 days. And then it was gone — not to be seen again for nearly 900 years. Its identity would remain a mystery until the mid-1900s.
Nearly seven centuries after the disappearance of that bright body, there lived in England a doctor who dabbled in various sciences in his spare time. He wrote a book about earthquakes, carried out electricity experiments, studied the mineral content of water that resulted in the development of a popular spa, and compiled a star catalog. His name was John Bevis, and while observing the night sky in 1751, he detected a faint, fuzzy object.
Years later, in 1758, the French astronomer and comet hunter Charles Messier rediscovered and recorded the same object while studying a comet. Messier classified it as the first in his catalog of bodies that appeared comet-like in some respects, but were not truly comets. Messier intended the publication for future astronomers, to help them avoid confusing these “bothersome” objects with comets. Ironically, sky-watchers today consider this catalog (simply, “the Messier Catalog”) the most fascinating collection of celestial objects that exists, and it includes such diverse bodies as galaxies, star clusters, and nebulae.
In the mid-19th century, Irish astronomer William Parson, probably not thrilled with the object’s pedestrian designation as M1 (for Messier 1), nicknamed it the Crab Nebula because of its similar appearance to a crab. As astronomers continued to study the fuzzy object through the years, they believed it to be a comet, variable star, or planetary nebula.
Its true nature was finally unraveled in the 20th century. Lowell Observatory astronomer Carl Lampland observed the Crab Nebula’s appearance changing from 1913 to 1921. This work inspired future observations by other astronomers, and they soon realized the nebula was expanding. By extrapolating this rate back in time, it became evident that the nebula must have begun expanding approximately 900 years ago — about the same time that the unusual bright object was recorded by the Chinese. Not only that, the Crab Nebula was in about the same position of the sky as the ancient interloper!
Astronomers now know that the Crab Nebula is the remnant of a supernova, a cloud of gas created by the violent explosion of a large star at the end of its life. Furthermore, it appears fairly certain that this object is, in fact, the same as that observed in 1054, when ancients sky-watchers observed a supernova for one of the very few times in recorded history. Pictographs at Chaco Canyon National Park, White Mesa, and other locations in the Southwest also seem to record this event.
The Crab Nebula is in the constellation Taurus, the Bull, which is visible near Orion in the evening winter sky. It’s about 6,500 light years away and, though visible with binoculars, is best seen through at least a moderately sized telescope. The untangling of its true identity is a great example of how scientists connect observations and data — sometimes over extended lengths of time — to decipher the workings of the universe.