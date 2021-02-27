View from Mars Hill: Unraveling the mysteries of the Crab Nebula

One of the many compelling aspects of science is the ability of its practitioners to make connections between observations.

Luis and Walter Alvarez, for instance, linked a thin layer of the mineral iridium in rock deposits to a cataclysmic, worldwide extinction event that led to the demise of the dinosaurs. Paleontologist Edwin Colbert, who spent the latter part of his career working at the Museum of Northern Arizona, collected specimens of a fossil reptile in similarly aged rocks of Antarctica, Africa, and India that provided strong evidence that segments of Earth’s crust called plates have migrated over time.

Another example involves a Flagstaff astronomer who helped prove the relationship between a well-known cloud of celestial gas and a cosmic explosion witnessed on Earth nearly a millennium ago.

The story begins on July 4, 1054 when Chinese sky-watchers spotted a dazzling object in the sky several times brighter than the planet Venus. It was easily visible in the daytime for more than 20 days, and at night for more than 650 days. And then it was gone — not to be seen again for nearly 900 years. Its identity would remain a mystery until the mid-1900s.