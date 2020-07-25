View from Mars Hill: Two meteor showers to peak on July 28-29

Peak time for these meteor showers falls in the predawn hours of July 29. The Moon is a day after first quarter and setting just after midnight, so its light won’t be around to wash out the meteors. As in real estate, an important factor is location, location, location. The best viewing will be away from the glow of streetlights and other illuminating interlopers. Also important is where to look — both meteor showers will be radiating from a point low on the southern horizon (as seen from mid-northern latitudes such as Flagstaff). While meteors may be seen in any part of the sky, this southerly direction should reveal the most. An added bonus while searching for these meteors: the planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will also visible in the sky.