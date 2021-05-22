View from Mars Hill: Total lunar eclipse coming soon -- how to see it

One of the most dramatic and easily viewed celestial events — a total lunar eclipse — is fast approaching. The first since January 2019, it happens on May 26 and will be visible from across western North America, western South America, eastern Asia, and Australia.

Lunar eclipses occur only when the moon is in its full phase, whereas solar eclipses take place only when the moon is new. A full moon happens when it is opposite the sun, with Earth in between the two bodies. Thus, when the moon is full, it will be rising on the eastern horizon as the sun is setting on the western horizon.

The alignment of the three bodies is usually a bit off kilter but occasionally, the three line up just right so that Earth is in the path of the sun and blocks its light from reaching the moon. The result of the moon’s passing through Earth’s shadow is a darkening of the moon, or lunar eclipse. The deeper into the shadow the moon moves, the greater the eclipse. If the entire surface of the moon moves into shadow, then a total lunar eclipse occurs.