View from Mars Hill: Total lunar eclipse coming on Election Day

Residents across the United States anxiously look forward to Election Day on November 8. Depending on one’s political preference, the day could end with a feeling of brightness and hope or darkness and despair. The heavens, as if recognizing this confluence of inferred light and dark, will add to the drama of the day with a total lunar eclipse.

The good news for northern Arizona residents? Unlike the total lunar eclipse earlier this year, this one will be completely visible from these parts. The bad news (unless you’re a night owl or extremely early riser)? The event plays out in the wee hours of the morning — as in 3:16-4:41 a.m.

Lunar eclipses occur only when the moon is in its full phase, whereas solar eclipses take place only when the moon is new. A full moon happens when it is opposite the sun, with Earth in between the two bodies. Thus, when the moon is full, it will rise on the eastern horizon as the sun sets on the western horizon. The alignment of the three bodies is usually a bit off kilter but occasionally, they all line up just right so that Earth is in the path of the sun and blocks its light from reaching the moon. The result of the moon’s passing through Earth’s shadow is a darkening of the moon, or lunar eclipse.

The deeper into the shadow of Earth the moon moves, the greater the eclipse. A partial eclipse happens if only part of the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. However, if the entire surface of the moon moves into shadow, then a total lunar eclipse occurs. The process begins with a thin, crescent-shaped shadow appearing on the moon’s edge. This shadow will grow and spread until the moon is completely covered. This marks the beginning of totality. The moon will eventually brighten again as it moves back out of Earth’s shadow.

For the November 8 eclipse, this will happen within about 1.5 hours. The moon continues to brighten until it is no longer in shadow, thus ending the partial phase of the eclipse.

Earth’s shadow actually consists of two parts. The penumbra is the lighter, outside portion while the umbra is the darker, central part. The appearance of the umbra is far more prominent and, for most people, indicates the true beginning of the eclipse. The timing for the various stages of the November 8 eclipse, as seen from northern Arizona, are:

1:02 am MST Penumbral eclipse begins

2:08 am MST Partial (umbral) eclipse begins

3:16 am MST Total eclipse begins

4:41 am MST Total eclipse ends

5:49 am MST Partial (umbral) eclipse ends

6:56 am MST Penumbral eclipse ends

This eclipse will be easy to view (if clouds don’t obscure the view) since no special equipment is needed. However, binoculars or a telescope will still offer a fascinating view, revealing craters, mountains, and other features moving in and out of Earth’s shadow. Those people wanting to see such views, or who would like to learn more about eclipses, can join a livestream presentation by Lowell Observatory https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsXS3iDs0yA. This will run from 2-7 a.m. on the morning of the 8th.