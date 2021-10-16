View from Mars Hill: The return of the Orionid Meteor Shower

Perhaps the best known of all comets is Halley (correctly pronounced so that it rhymes with rally, not daily) named after the 17th-18th century astronomer Edmond Halley. This familiar object is not only popular but also very reliable, visiting the inner solar system every 76 years.

Unfortunately, this is a long time to wait; Halley last came into view in 1985/1986 and won’t be back again until 2061. That means another 43 years of waiting, but thanks to the convenient interplay between Earth and Halley debris floating in space, sky watchers have another way to see at least small parts of this “dirty snowball,” in the form of the Orionid Meteor Shower.

Every time Halley nears the sun in its orbit, the comet warms up and discharges some of its gases and dust. Over time, these sand-sized grains of debris spread throughout the comet’s orbit. When the orbits of Earth and the debris intersect, many of the particles come in contact with Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, creating a shower of meteors. If they don’t burn up completely, the leftover fragments that hit Earth are known as meteorites.