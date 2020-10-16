View from Mars Hill: The return of the Orionid Meteor Shower

While the Orionid Meteor Shower runs from October 2 through November 7, activity will peak during the early morning hours of October 21. Although many meteors may be seen during the preceding hours, the majority will be visible after midnight, when Earth is turning into the path of the oncoming debris. The waxing crescent Moon will already have set, so moonlight won’t wash out any of the expected 20 meteors-per-hour visible during the peak.

A meteor by any other name

Sky watchers through the years have used several terms in describing debris hurtling through space. Those most relevant here include meteoroid, meteor, and meteorite. Meteoroids are small, rocky or metal-rich bodies in space, usually remnants of asteroids or comets that have broken apart. If such bodies enter Earth’s atmosphere, they generally burn up in a glowing streak of light. These are called meteors. Any debris that survives this conflagration and hits Earth is called a meteorite.

A few meteors are visible on any given night when dust and other solar system junk sporadically enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. Meteor showers, on the other hand, are associated with a specific cloud of cometary remnants. The timing of their appearance is predictable and they display a concentration of meteors rather than a random few.