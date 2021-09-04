View from Mars Hill: The planets and their ties to the days of the week

The evening sky currently features the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn. Since ancient times, sky watchers have gazed with wonder at these giants and been so inspired by them and their planetary siblings that they have even incorporated them into everyday life. One way they did this had to do with naming the days of the week.

People have used astronomy, in fact, to define most of the major units of time we use in everyday life. Earth orbits the sun once per year, the moon circles Earth once per month, and Earth spins on it axis once per day. But what about the week? It is not a naturally occurring phenomenon, but rather a human invention (though as we will see, it also may relate to astronomy). Why seven days? Why not five or eight or 10?

The seven-day week goes back to ancient times and several theories explain its origin. In fact, multiple cultures may have independently conceived of the idea, and for different reasons. Different names are therefore used today by different cultures.

Some naming systems are simply based on order. Russian, for instance, uses the following: Monday = Ponedelnik (“do-nothing”), Tuesday = Vtornik (second), Wednesday = Sreda (middle), Thursday = Chetverg (fourth), Friday = Pyatnotsa (fifth), Saturday = Subbota (sabbath), and Sunday = Voskresenye (resurrection).