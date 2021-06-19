View from Mars Hill: The history of Jim Christy, Flagstaff, and Pluto's moon, Charon

NOFS astronomer Anthony Hewitt took the requested Pluto images on April 13 and May 12, 1978, capturing them on photographic glass plates. They were then sent to Christy in Washington, D.C. and on June 22 he began examining these and other Pluto plates from 1965, 1970 and 1971. Christy used a high-precision measuring machine called Starscan that magnified an image 30 times and projected it onto a three-foot screen.

Many of the plates seemed to be of poor quality because Pluto appeared asymmetrical, with a bulge in the north-south orientation. What really got Christy scratching his head was the fact that the background stars didn’t exhibit the same lopsidedness. Elongation of all the bodies—Pluto and the stars—would have been easily explained as defective images, but with only Pluto being distorted, the answer had to be something else.

In the foreword to the book Out of the Darkness: The Planet Pluto by Clyde Tombaugh and Patrick Moore, Christy wrote, “The elongation was fainter than the core of Pluto’s image, which made it appear unlike any image caused by motion of Pluto in its orbit. I thought about the possibility of a flare of some sort being emitted by Pluto, but at the instant I realized that the 12 May elongation was north of Pluto and that the 13 April elongation was to the south, the concept -- moon -- jumped into my thoughts.”