View from Mars Hill: The Coat Hanger: A distinct group of diminutive stars

The sky is full of delightful collections of stars that, when connected by imaginary lines, take on the shape of familiar objects. Searching for, and recognizing, these patterns is a fun pastime for many stargazers.

Some of these stellar outlines, such as the Big Dipper and Summer Triangle, are well-known and relatively easy to distinguish. Others are less obvious but still intriguing; one that is visible in the current night sky is the diminutive yet distinct Coat Hanger, so-called because of its conspicuous shape.

The Coat Hanger consists of 10 stars of similar brightness in the meek northern constellation Vulpecula, the fox. Six of the stars lie in a straight line, forming the “bar” of a coat hanger, and the other four form the curved “hook” of the hanger. The coat hanger is aligned about 2/5th of the distance from Altair to Vega, two of the three stars of the Northern Cross asterism. It is visible with the unaided eye but more easily seen with binoculars or a small telescope. Through these instruments the stars also display a variety of colors, from blue to yellow.

The first person to see and report on this group of stars, seen as a faint smudge to the unaided eye, is uncertain. Scholars have historically notes that Persian astronomer Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi first wrote about it in 964, in his now classic Book of Fixed Stars.