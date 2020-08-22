View from Mars Hill: The Coat Hanger: A distinct group of diminutive stars

The sky is full of delightful collections of stars that, when connected by imaginary lines, take on the shape of familiar objects. Searching for, and recognizing, these patterns is a fun pastime for many stargazers.
Some of these stellar outlines, such as the Big Dipper and Summer Triangle, are well-known and relatively easy to distinguish. Others are less obvious but still intriguing; one that is visible in the current night sky is the diminutive yet distinct Coat Hanger, so-called because of its conspicuous shape.
The Coat Hanger consists of 10 stars of similar brightness in the meek northern constellation Vulpecula, the fox. Six of the stars lie in a straight line, forming the “bar” of a coat hanger, and the other four form the curved “hook” of the hanger. The coat hanger is aligned about 2/5th of the distance from Altair to Vega, two of the three stars of the Northern Cross asterism. It is visible with the unaided eye but more easily seen with binoculars or a small telescope. Through these instruments the stars also display a variety of colors, from blue to yellow.
The first person to see and report on this group of stars, seen as a faint smudge to the unaided eye, is uncertain. Scholars have historically notes that Persian astronomer Abd al-Rahman al-Sufi first wrote about it in 964, in his now classic Book of Fixed Stars.
However, Arabian astronomy scholar Dr. Danielle Adams of Lowell Observatory has shown that while al-Sufi recognized a group of stars that includes the coat hanger, he did not distinguish the coat hanger itself. In any case, al-Sufi’s Book of Fixed Stars remains a significant publication in the annals of astronomy because in it, he described the Andromeda Galaxy. This appears to be the first time that a galaxy besides our own Milky Way was observed and described.
Centuries after al-Sufi’s time, European astronomers detected it but didn’t include it in any of the major catalogs of astronomical objects. In the 1920s, American amateur astronomer Dalmiro Brocchi included a sketch of it in one of the finder charts he produced for the American Association of Variable Star Observers.
Swedish astronomer Per Collinder also included the grouping in his 1931 catalog of star clusters. It is from these astronomers that the Coat Hanger derives its nicknames and scientific designations, including Al Sufi’s Cluster, Brocchi’s Cluster, and Collinder 399.
For most of the 20th century, astronomers considered the Coat Hanger to be part of an open star cluster, a group of stars formed at the same time and from the same nebula. Brian Skiff of Lowell Observatory disproved this notion in 1998 when he analyzed data from the Hipparcos satellite. Hipparcos, an acronym for HIgh Precision PARallax COllecting Satellite and named in honor of the Greek astronomer Hipparchus, was built by the European Space Agency and operated from 1989 to 1993. It was the first satellite to accurately measure the positions and motions of stars and resulted in a catalog listing these characteristics for 118,200 stars.
Skiff compared the Hipparcos data for all 10 stars of the Coat Hanger and showed that, although they appeared to be near each other, they were all moving in different directions and thus couldn’t have come from the same source. This meant that the Coat Hanger isn’t a physically bound star cluster, but just a chance alignment of stars.
Star cluster or not, the Coat Hanger is a distinct group of stars worth observing on a clear night.
