Around northern Arizona, the Slipher name is associated with astronomy. In Frankfort, Indiana, the name is connected to farming. Last week, the two identities met as longtime Lowell Observatory astronomers — and brothers — V.M. and E.C. Slipher were posthumously inducted into their high school hall of fame in Frankfort.

V.M. graduated from Frankfort High School in 1897 and E.C. followed suit four years later. They both attended Indiana University, then spent their entire professional careers as astronomers at Lowell Observatory. They both made significant contributions to their field; among so many other things, V.M. first observed the expanding nature of the universe while E.C. revolutionized photography techniques for studying the planets. They both also served as director of Lowell Observatory (V.M. for several decades) and both served the Flagstaff community (E.C. even served as mayor at one time).

While these contributions are well established in Flagstaff, they were a footnote at best in Frankfort -- that is, until the brothers’ grandnephew, Clark Slipher, contacted Frankfort High School a few years back. He shared the story of V.M. and E.C. and how much they impacted astronomy, and this ultimately led to last week’s induction into the Frankfort High School Hall of Fame.

As guests of Clark and his wife Diane, my colleague Sherry Shaffer and I traveled to Indiana for the festivities. The induction took place during the community’s annual Hot Dog Festival (Frankfort High is home of the Hot Dogs, the mascot being a fierce-looking dachshund, if one can imagine such a thing).

On the morning of the induction ceremony, we explored the home where V.M. and E.C. grew up (the house and surrounding farmland is still owned by the family), nestled around hundreds of acres of corn and soybean fields. In a cosmically delightful coincidence, to get to the house of the future astronomers, you turn at the drive-thru restaurant named…wait for it…the Milky Way.

In looking around the farmland, one cannot help but see the connection between farming and astronomy, at least how the Sliphers practiced it. Farming requires patience, long hours of work, and a fair bit of tinkering with equipment to keep it running. Astronomy requires the same attributes, and the Sliphers adapted their propensity to tinker with farm equipment to doing the same with telescopes, cameras, and other scientific equipment. This trait allowed them to revolutionize techniques for gathering astronomical data.

After this morning journey through the Breadbasket of America, we participated in a podcast produced by the local library, and then headed over to the high school for the induction ceremony, where I had the honor of speaking on behalf of the Sliphers. We then adjourned to a local pizza parlor, joined by some three dozen members of the Slipher family.

Sherry and I were honored to represent Lowell Observatory and Flagstaff in what now feels like a sister city and pleased that that Hoosier community now celebrates the groundbreaking research conducted by two native sons 1600 miles away. That can perhaps only be topped by the fact that we were also given the title of honorary Hot Dogs and are now forever linked to the fine community of Frankfort.