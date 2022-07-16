View from Mars Hill: Reader's Digest names Lowell top historic landmark

Reader’s Digest Recognizes Lowell Observatory as Arizona’s Most Historic Landmark
Arizona boasts a wide variety of historic landmarks spread across the state. But the most important of all of them, according to Reader’s Digest, is located right here in northern Arizona and has been part of the local landscape since 1894 — 18 years before Arizona even became a state. It is Lowell Observatory, where the dogged pursuit of scientific knowledge is matched with a passion for inspiring people from around the world about the wonders of the universe.
The recognition is part of an online Reader’s Digest story identifying the most important historic landmarks for each state (https://www.rd.com/list/most-historic-landmark-every-state/). The Lowell entry reads, “For an out-of-this-world experience, check out Lowell Observatory, the spot where Pluto was first discovered in 1930. Now one of “The World’s 100 Most Important Places,” according to Time Magazine, it’s open for tours and nightly stargazing. When it’s your turn at the telescope, here are iconic constellations to look for in the sky (https://www.rd.com/list/iconic-constellation-pictures/). Trust us, you’ll be seeing stars.”
This is the latest of numerous accolades that Lowell Observatory has garnered through the years in recognition of its ongoing heritage of science and education. Some earlier examples include:
• 1965 - The National Park Service designates Lowell Observatory as a Registered National Historic Landmark
• 2005 - Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano recognizes Lowell Observatory as an "Arizona Treasure"
• 2011 - Time magazine names Lowell Observatory as one of “The World’s 100 Most Important Places"
• 2017 - Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher nicknames Lowell Observatory “America’s Observatory” because of its “unique combination of astronomical history and famous discoveries”
Below is the complete list of historic places recognized by Reader’s Digest:
Alabama - Ivy Green
Alaska - Baranof Castle
Arizona - Lowell Observatory
Arkansas - Central High School
California - Alcatraz Island
Colorado - Mesa Verde National Park
Connecticut - The Charles W. Morgan
Delaware - Old Swedes Church
Florida - Venetian Pool
Georgia - Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site
Hawaii - Iolani Palace
Idaho - Cataldo Mission
Illinois - Abraham Lincoln Home
Indiana - Soldiers and Sailors Monument
Iowa - Amana Colonies
Kansas - Hollenberg Pony Express Station
Kentucky - Churchill Downs
Louisiana - Cabildo
Maine - Wadsworth-Longfellow House
Maryland - Fort McHenry
Massachusetts - Plymouth Rock
Michigan - Fort Mackinac
Minnesota - Mill City Museum
Mississippi - Old Mississippi State Capitol
Missouri - Anheuser-Busch Brewery
Montana - Butte Historic District
Nebraska - Arbor Lodge State Historical Park
Nevada - Hoover Dam
New Hampshire - Canterbury Shaker Village
New Jersey - Sandy Hook Lighthouse
New Mexico - Palace of the Governors
New York - Ellis Island
North Carolina - Wright Brothers National Museum
North Dakota - Fort Union Trading Post
Ohio - Cincinnati Zoo
Oklahoma - Honey Springs Battlefield
Oregon - Fort Rock Cave
Pennsylvania - Liberty Bell
Rhode Island - Slater Mill
South Carolina - Fort Sumter
South Dakota - Mount Rushmore
Tennessee - Graceland
Texas - The Alamo
Utah - Temple Square
Vermont - Calvin Coolidge Homestead
Virginia - Arlington National Cemetery
Washington - Chinook Point
West Virginia - The Greenbrier
Wisconsin - Little White Schoolhouse
Wyoming - Independence Rock