View from Mars Hill: Reader's Digest names Lowell top historic landmark

Reader’s Digest Recognizes Lowell Observatory as Arizona’s Most Historic Landmark

Arizona boasts a wide variety of historic landmarks spread across the state. But the most important of all of them, according to Reader’s Digest, is located right here in northern Arizona and has been part of the local landscape since 1894 — 18 years before Arizona even became a state. It is Lowell Observatory, where the dogged pursuit of scientific knowledge is matched with a passion for inspiring people from around the world about the wonders of the universe.

The recognition is part of an online Reader’s Digest story identifying the most important historic landmarks for each state (https://www.rd.com/list/most-historic-landmark-every-state/). The Lowell entry reads, “For an out-of-this-world experience, check out Lowell Observatory, the spot where Pluto was first discovered in 1930. Now one of “The World’s 100 Most Important Places,” according to Time Magazine, it’s open for tours and nightly stargazing. When it’s your turn at the telescope, here are iconic constellations to look for in the sky (https://www.rd.com/list/iconic-constellation-pictures/). Trust us, you’ll be seeing stars.”

This is the latest of numerous accolades that Lowell Observatory has garnered through the years in recognition of its ongoing heritage of science and education. Some earlier examples include:

• 1965 - The National Park Service designates Lowell Observatory as a Registered National Historic Landmark

• 2005 - Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano recognizes Lowell Observatory as an "Arizona Treasure"

• 2011 - Time magazine names Lowell Observatory as one of “The World’s 100 Most Important Places"

• 2017 - Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher nicknames Lowell Observatory “America’s Observatory” because of its “unique combination of astronomical history and famous discoveries”

