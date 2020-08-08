View from Mars Hill: Raining fire in the sky: Perseid meteor showers

Raining fire in the sky

While the magnificent display of the Perseids has inspired many people through the years, one of particular note is Deutschendorf, who was on camping trip in Colorado at the time. He recalled his experience years later in his autobiography:

"We were right below the tree line, just about 10,000 feet, and we hadn't seen too much (Perseid meteor) activity in the sky yet. There was a stand of trees over by the lake, and about a dozen aspens scattered around.

"Around midnight, I had to get up to pee and stepped out into this open spot. It was dark over by those trees, darker than in the clearing. I looked over there and could see the shadow from the starlight. There was so much light from the stars in the sky that there was a noticeable difference between the clearing and everywhere else.

"The shadow of the starlight blew me away... I went back and lay down… thinking about how in nature all things, large and small, were interwoven, when swoosh, a meteor went smoking by. And from all over the campground came the awed responses 'Do you see that?' It got bigger and bigger until the tail stretched out all the way across the sky and burned itself out. Everybody was awake, and it was raining fire in the sky."