View from Mars Hill: 'Quasi-satellite' asteroid might be moon relic

According to a team of astronomers that includes Lowell Observatory’s Audrey Thirouin, the unusual space rock known as Kamo’oalewa might be a fragment of the moon. If so, it is the only known orbiting object comprised of lunar material, except the moon itself.

Asteroid 469219 Kamo’oalewa is a quasi-satellite of Earth, a type of asteroid that orbits the sun but stays relatively close to Earth. Only five are currently known, and scientists don’t know a lot about them because they are faint and the geometry of their orbits limits their access for observing.

Scientists discovered Kamo’oalewa in 2016 using the PanSTARRS observing facility at Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii. The name is of Hawaiian origin and means “wobbling celestial object,” a reference to the object’s oscillating movement across the sky as seen from Earth.