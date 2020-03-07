View from Mars Hill: Orion: A giant of the winter sky

The star Betelgeuse, featured on today’s front page, is part of one of the most easily recognized and well-known constellations — Orion, the Hunter. Orion contains a diverse sampling of celestial objects that help us learn more about astronomy in general.
Orion is visible in the current night sky and distinguished by a collection of bright stars that form a distinctive pattern. Most civilizations have seen this grouping as some form of man, whether a hunter by Greeks, the great god Osiris by ancient Egyptians, or the First Slender One by Navajos. This last one represents one of the eight major constellations recognized by Navajo culture (the Greek/Roman system recognizes 88). The First Slender One is significant in that culture because its setting at twilight (in May) historically marked the time to planet crops.
Perhaps the most obvious feature of Orion is the belt. It consists of a linear arrangement of three bright stars and serves as a handy guide to find other celestial objects. As seen from the Northern Hemisphere, an imaginary line drawn through the belt stars to the left will point to Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky and part of the constellation Canis Major, the greater of Orion’s two hunting dogs. A line drawn through the belt stars to the right leads to Aldebaran, a red star that is usually depicted as the eye of Taurus, the Bull.
Below and nearly perpendicular to Orion’s Belt is another row of three fainter stars, usually seen as some sort of scabbard hanging down from the belt. Upon further inspection the middle “star” looks fuzzy; through binoculars or a telescope its true nature may be revealed as an emission nebula, an interstellar cloud of glowing gas.
Known as the Orion Nebula or the Great Nebula, it is about 1500 light years from Earth and a very popular and object to view through a telescope. It is also a well-studied feature by professional astronomers because it is a stellar nursery, a region where stars are currently being formed. The Orion Nebula is not to be confused with the Horsehead Nebula, also found in Orion, which is a faint nebula that resembles a horse’s head.
Orion is a good constellation to mention when discussing colors of stars, which come in a range of colors hat are determined by temperatures. Because human eyes can’t distinguish color very well in dark environments, we often have difficulty differentiating stellar color and so most stars appear white.
However with brighter stars we are often able to see some color. For instance, the supergiant star Rigel (supergiant stars are up to 500 times the size of our sun), which is depicted as the right foot of Orion and is the 7th brightest star in the sky, falls into the class of hottest stars – those that are blue-white.
Betelgeuse, on the other hand, is also a supergiant star, but is in the class of coolest stars – those that are red. Betelgeuse represents the left shoulder of Orion (Betelgeuse is an Arabic word that is usually translated as “arm pit”).
Whether you want to experience various stellar colors for yourself, or you want to see an area where stars (and probably planets) are being formed at this very minute, or you just want to observe one of the most distinctive constellations, Orion is a great place to explore.