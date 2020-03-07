View from Mars Hill: Orion: A giant of the winter sky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Known as the Orion Nebula or the Great Nebula, it is about 1500 light years from Earth and a very popular and object to view through a telescope. It is also a well-studied feature by professional astronomers because it is a stellar nursery, a region where stars are currently being formed. The Orion Nebula is not to be confused with the Horsehead Nebula, also found in Orion, which is a faint nebula that resembles a horse’s head.

Orion is a good constellation to mention when discussing colors of stars, which come in a range of colors hat are determined by temperatures. Because human eyes can’t distinguish color very well in dark environments, we often have difficulty differentiating stellar color and so most stars appear white.

However with brighter stars we are often able to see some color. For instance, the supergiant star Rigel (supergiant stars are up to 500 times the size of our sun), which is depicted as the right foot of Orion and is the 7th brightest star in the sky, falls into the class of hottest stars – those that are blue-white.

Betelgeuse, on the other hand, is also a supergiant star, but is in the class of coolest stars – those that are red. Betelgeuse represents the left shoulder of Orion (Betelgeuse is an Arabic word that is usually translated as “arm pit”).

Whether you want to experience various stellar colors for yourself, or you want to see an area where stars (and probably planets) are being formed at this very minute, or you just want to observe one of the most distinctive constellations, Orion is a great place to explore.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0