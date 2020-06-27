View from Mars Hill: North Star's connection to slavery both literal and symbolic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A popular children’s storybook that seems especially germane right now is “Follow the Drinking Gourd.”

It tells the tale of a peg-legged sailor who travels around the pre-Civil War South, teaching a song to slaves about a group of stars called the drinking gourd — better known as the Big Dipper. It centers around the fact that the gourd points the way to the North Star, a directional beacon for slaves escaping to the northern states or Canada.

The storyline includes an oft-repeated claim that the song incorporated encrypted directions for fleeing the South via the “underground railroad.” While this assertion has come into question in recent years, the basic idea that the North Star played an important literal — as well as symbolic — role for slaves stands firm.

The use of the North Star (Polaris) as a directional guide goes back centuries. It isn’t a particularly bright star — it barely makes the list of top 50 brightest stars — but serves as a useful directional tool because it sits very close to earth’s true north. By locating it in the sky, observers can then determine the other cardinal directions. This was especially important for travelers of old who did not have compasses or other navigational instruments to guide them.