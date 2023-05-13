More than a half century ago, Apollo astronauts preparing to go to the moon were treated like rock stars wherever they went, fawned over by an adoring public who saw them as saviors in the quest to beat the Soviet Union to the moon. At the same time, geologists at the USGS Branch of Astrogeology here in northern Arizona worked to turn these space voyagers into a different type of rock star, the kind that studies actual rocks. This involved training the astronauts in geological principles, as well as mission simulations, at several locales around northern Arizona, including Sunset Crater Volcano and the surrounding Coconino National Forest.

The work was critical to the astronauts successfully exploring the moon, and today the preparation done in this area has been documented and officially recognized on the Register of National Historic Places as the Sunset Crater – Cinder Lake Apollo Program Historic District.

Leading the push for this designation was National Park Service archaeologist Ian Hough and local historian Ben Carver, who earned his PhD in history from NAU and works there today. The effort began in 2016, when Hough and other archaeologists with the National Park Service were surveying historic sites in the Sunset Crater area. They found information related to Apollo-related work starting in the early 1960s, where astronauts, geologists, and engineers tested instruments, drove practice lunar vehicles, collected rock samples, and simulated missions. But the record was incomplete; while the nature of the work was fairly well known and documented with photographs, the precise location where much of the activity took place remained a mystery.

The goal in such a survey is to not only document the landmark work but also to protect and preserve the sites while creating educational programming. An effective way to make this happen is to create a national register nomination. Even if the nomination doesn’t result in the sites being added to the national register, the work is documented and evaluated for its importance to history.

In 2016, the Forest Service contracted Carver to lead the research and write the nomination. This involved many hours for Carver studying old photographs and wandering the woods and cinder fields around Sunset Crater to pinpoint the location where the photographs were taken.

One and a half years later, Carver finished writing the nomination for a historic district that would include nine sites used in preparing for the Apollo moon missions. Five of the sites are located at least partially within the boundaries of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument and the remaining four fall within the bounds of the Coconino National Forest.

The National Park Service, who administers the national register, officially approved the nomination of the Sunset Crater – Cinder Lake Apollo Program Historic District on Nov. 8, 2019. The timing was profound, as it coincided with the 50th anniversary year of the first Apollo mission to land on the moon and Neil Armstrong’s first steps by a human onto another world. But the timing also proved inconvenient for unexpected reasons; before officials could plan a ceremony to reveal a national register plaque and related informational sign, COVID-19 roared onto the scene and resulted in the postponement of any sort of celebration.

Two weeks ago, on April 29, representatives from the National Park Service (NPS), National Forest Service (NFS), Lowell Observatory, and the City of Flagstaff gathered for a public ceremony to dedicate the district. With Sunset Crater Volcano, serving as a backdrop, Carver, Hough, and others several officials spoke at the monument’s Lava Flow Trail Amphitheater. Afterward, the speakers joined visitors in walking to the plaque and informational sign, located along Bonito Vista Trail. With the Bonito lava flow just beyond the display and the San Francisco Peaks looming in the distance, it’s a perfect spot to capture the majesty of the preparations performed here as part of the quest to explore the moon.