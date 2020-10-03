View from Mars Hill: Michael West awarded Fulbright Scholarship

Each course features eight weekly classes that address different science communication themes, ranging from theoretical aspects such as ethics, cultural connections, and misconceptions, to the nuts and bolts of best writing and speaking (and even photographing and drawing) practices.

West wrote in his Fulbright application, “Communicating science with the public is an increasingly important activity for many scientists, yet few have been trained to do it effectively. In an age of media saturation and information overload, capturing the public’s attention requires scientists to think creatively and to embrace new ways of communicating their research to diverse audiences.”

West was awarded his Fulbright last December and he originally planned to travel to Finland in 2020 and again in 2021. COVID-19 travel restrictions have forced him to modify this schedule and he now hopes to make both trips in 2021.

When not teaching, West will visit several science facilities to learn current Finnish practices of communicating science. He said, "I'm excited to learn more about Finnish culture and to serve as an ambassador for American culture, embracing the Fulbright spirit of promoting cross-cultural understanding."