View from Mars Hill: Meteor Crater, Lowell Observatory set to celebrate Asteroid Day in Flagstaff

Meteor Crater and Lowell Observatory will host a one-day public event centered around asteroids and their impact on Earth. Asteroid Day Flagstaff – Big Impact Event will take place on Thursday, June 30, with scientific programs, tours of both facilities, food trucks, local beer, science demonstrations, and night-sky telescope viewing.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez will be at Lowell Observatory, and Winslow Mayor Roberta “Birdie” Cano will be at Meteor Crater, to proclaim “Asteroid Day” as an officially recognized day in both Flagstaff and Winslow, respectively.

Meteor Crater will host daytime events from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m PDT, and Lowell Observatory will host evening activities from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. PDT. Programs will address various aspects of asteroids — what they are, how scientists look for them, the nature of impacts on Earth, planetary defense issues, and how Apollo astronauts studied Meteor Crater to prepare for their voyages to the impact-scarred moon.

“Lowell Observatory is excited to partner with Meteor Crater to commemorate Flagstaff’s first Asteroid Day,” said Danielle Adams, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Lowell Observatory. “Given our proximity to the world’s best-preserved meteorite impact site and the heritage of tens of thousands of asteroid discoveries at Lowell over the years, Flagstaff is the world’s best place to mark Asteroid Day.”

The Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event is one of many independently organized activities around the world supported by the United Nations-sanctioned program called Asteroid Day. It is designed to raise public awareness about asteroids and their risks. It was founded in 2014 and features events generally taking place on June 30 — the date, in 1908, of the largest recorded asteroid impact on Earth.

Matt Kent, CEO and President of Meteor Crater and the Barringer Space Museum, said, “Right here in northern Arizona, we can see the literal impact of asteroids on our planet. What better place to hold an Asteroid Day event than here?”

For schedule, ticketing, and other information about Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event, see https://www.asteroiddayaz.com/.

