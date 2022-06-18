 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VIEW FROM MARS HILL

View from Mars Hill: Meteor Crater, Lowell Observatory set to celebrate Asteroid Day in Flagstaff

  • 0
Asteroid Pair

Artist rendition of an asteroid pair, shortly after separation. Over millennia these objects will drift apart and become harder to identify. At 300 years old, the asteroid pair 2019 PR2 and 2019 QR6 are the youngest found to date.

 UC Berkeley/SETI Institute

Meteor Crater and Lowell Observatory will host a one-day public event centered around asteroids and their impact on Earth. Asteroid Day Flagstaff – Big Impact Event will take place on Thursday, June 30, with scientific programs, tours of both facilities, food trucks, local beer, science demonstrations, and night-sky telescope viewing.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy and Coconino County Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez will be at Lowell Observatory, and Winslow Mayor Roberta “Birdie” Cano will be at Meteor Crater, to proclaim “Asteroid Day” as an officially recognized day in both Flagstaff and Winslow, respectively.

Meteor Crater will host daytime events from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m PDT, and Lowell Observatory will host evening activities from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. PDT. Programs will address various aspects of asteroids — what they are, how scientists look for them, the nature of impacts on Earth, planetary defense issues, and how Apollo astronauts studied Meteor Crater to prepare for their voyages to the impact-scarred moon.

People are also reading…

“Lowell Observatory is excited to partner with Meteor Crater to commemorate Flagstaff’s first Asteroid Day,” said Danielle Adams, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Lowell Observatory. “Given our proximity to the world’s best-preserved meteorite impact site and the heritage of tens of thousands of asteroid discoveries at Lowell over the years, Flagstaff is the world’s best place to mark Asteroid Day.”

The Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event is one of many independently organized activities around the world supported by the United Nations-sanctioned program called Asteroid Day. It is designed to raise public awareness about asteroids and their risks. It was founded in 2014 and features events generally taking place on June 30 — the date, in 1908, of the largest recorded asteroid impact on Earth.

Matt Kent, CEO and President of Meteor Crater and the Barringer Space Museum, said, “Right here in northern Arizona, we can see the literal impact of asteroids on our planet. What better place to hold an Asteroid Day event than here?”

For schedule, ticketing, and other information about Asteroid Day Flagstaff-Big Impact Event, see https://www.asteroiddayaz.com/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation' | After the Monuments podcast

'Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation' | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli Lemon and Michael Paul Williams talk with The New York Times Magazine and 1619 Project contributor Linda Villarosa about her new book "Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation." In the conversation and book, Villarosa shares troubling statistics that college-educated Black mothers are more likely to die, almost die, or lose their babies than white mothers who haven’t finished high school.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)