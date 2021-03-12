View from Mars Hill: Messier: Another type of marathon, but for sky gazers

Every year, viruses willing, long distance runners look forward to mid-April and the return of one of the sport’s most heralded events, the Boston Marathon. But there’s another marathon a month earlier that captures the attention of serious sky gazers rather than runners. This one is measured in light years rather than miles and requires a reliable telescope instead of a good pair of shoes.

It is the Messier Marathon and the magic number is not 26.2 but 110, as in 110 star clusters, galaxies, and nebulae. Crossing the finish line in this marathon means observing all 110 of these things on a single night.

The guide is known as the Messier Catalog and, if not for an accident suffered by an 11-year-old French boy, might never have been assembled. That boy’s name was Charles Messier, who was born June 26, 1730. The 10th of 12 children (only six lived to adulthood), he grew up in the Lorraine region of northeastern France. He seemed to live a relatively normal life until age 11, when his father died and his oldest brother took on the role of family patriarch.

When Charles fell out of a window while playing and broke a leg, he was removed from school and the brother took on the job of educating him. His brother was meticulous and detail-oriented and instilled qualities in Charles that would prove crucial to his success as an astronomer.