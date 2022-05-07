View from Mars Hill: Massive stars produce less oxygen than previously believed

An international team of scientists has determined that massive stars do not make as much oxygen as previously thought. The finding is highly unexpected and has implications not only for stellar evolution but also for explaining how heavy black holes exist.

The team, led by Northern Arizona University graduate student and Lowell Observatory Researcher Erin Aadland, studied the physical properties of Wolf-Rayet stars in the nearby galaxy known as the Large Magellanic Cloud, located about 165,000 light-years away. Wolf-Rayets are massive stars in the last stages of their lives, shortly before they explode as supernovae.

Results of the four-year research project showed that these Wolf-Rayets contain more carbon — and less oxygen — than any evolution models predict. The only way the team can explain this: the nuclear reaction that converts carbon and helium into oxygen is not running as fast as theorists had calculated.

Massive stars in this late stage of evolution have exhausted their supply of hydrogen fuel and are burning helium as their energy source. There are two nuclear reactions involved, the first of which fuses helium in order to produce carbon. As carbon builds up, a second reaction sets in, combining carbon with helium in order to produce oxygen

“It is this second reaction that we found is less active than theorists have assumed. If so, this helps solve a problem that has been around for several years,” Aadland explained.

In 2015, scientists detected the first gravitational waves. This opened a new era of astronomy (usually referred to as “multi-messenger astronomy”), providing a means of measuring the masses of black holes that are spiraling into one another. As these black holes merge, they generate intense gravitational waves. A few of the gravitational wave detections can best be explained by the merger of black holes with masses in the range of 50 to 85 times the mass of the sun. However, such black holes shouldn’t exist based on a theoretical instability: stars with (final) masses of 50-120 times that of the sun should blow themselves up when they undergo core collapse, and not leave behind black holes.

Several recent studies, however, have suggested that if only the nuclear reaction rate for producing oxygen was a lot lower than scientists have assumed, the problem would go away, and such black holes should exist.

To obtain their result, Aadland and her colleagues analyzed spectra that were taken in the ultraviolet by the Hubble Space Telescope, and in the optical and near-infrared using the 6.5-meter Magellan telescopes located on Las Campanas in northern Chile. In order to determine the properties of these stars, the team used sophisticated computer programs to produce model spectra. They then compared these to the actual spectra and adjusted parameters until there was a good match.

The team also included Kathryn Neugent (Lowell Observatory), John Hillier (University of Pittsburgh), Nidia Morrell (Carnegie Observatory), and Jan Eldridge (University of Auckland). The work was supported by the National Science Foundation and NASA and constitutes Aadland’s Ph.D. thesis at Northern Arizona University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0