View from Mars Hill: Lowell scientists help characterize second known minimoon

"The rotation rate was probably the largest unanswered question of this research," Fedorets said. "The Lowell team showed that it rotates slower than anticipated for objects of this size range.”

Moskovitz and his Lowell colleagues also used the LMI/LDT combination to precisely measure CD3’s position to refine its orbit. This information, combined with CD3’s physical characteristics — such as an inferred silicate composition — indicate this is certainly a natural object. This distinguishes it from another recently discovered object, 2020 SO, which scientists believe may be the upper stage of NASA’s Surveyor 2 spacecraft.

The study estimates CD3 is approximately 1-1.5 meters in diameter — about the size of a small car — and that it came within about 8,100 miles of Earth at closest approach. Observing objects this small is challenging and requires a telescope big enough to see them. In addition, their transient nature means the window of time to observe them can close quickly. Enter the 4.3-meter LDT, Lowell Observatory’s flagship telescope. Its large size and ready availability make it optimized for such studies.

“This object wasn't bright enough to study for very long," Moskovitz said. "The fact that we have this telescope in our backyard and were able to rapidly respond really made a difference.”