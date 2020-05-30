View from Mars Hill: Looking at the Summer Triangle and its brilliance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Astronomers divide the night sky into 88 regions, each representing a different grouping of stars called constellations and delineated — like countries on Earth — by specific boundaries. Besides these familiar astral federations, many less formal star groupings sprinkle the sky, consisting of patterns of stars that do not comprise entire constellations. The Big Dipper in the constellation Ursa Major is perhaps the best-known. Another, prominent in the current night sky, is the Summer Triangle.

The Summer Triangle lies in part of the sky marked by a white streak oriented in a northeast/southwest direction. This is the central portion of our Milky Way Galaxy.

The points of the Summer Triangle are represented by the brightest stars of three different constellations — Lyra, Cygnus and Aquila. Vega (in Lyra the Harp) is the brightest star in this asterism and the 5th brightest star in the night sky. It is visible in the northeastern skies just after dark, and by 11:00 p.m. will be nearly at zenith — the point directly overhead.