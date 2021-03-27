View from Mars Hill: Looking at the Egg Nebula in honor of Easter

We celebrate most holidays with a variety of imagery, and Easter is no exception. For example, that lattice of sugary yumminess glazed atop the hot cross buns we enjoy on Good Friday represents redemption, while the colorful eggs of Easter Sunday celebrate rebirth.

Not surprisingly, these icons have found their way into the night sky. Within the constellation Cygnus, the Swan, lies the asterism known as the Northern Cross and an enigmatic, elongated feature worth further exploration. Dubbed the Egg Nebula, it represents the transitional phase of a red giant star evolving into a white dwarf.

From 1945 to 2011, the Air Force operated a scientific research facility at Hanscom Air Force Base near Lexington, Massachusetts. Originally founded for communications development, the facility went through several name changes but by 1974 was known as the Air Force Cambridge Research Laboratories (AFCRL).

In one study at the facility that year, scientists detected more than 2,000 sources of infrared radiation. One of the these, catalogued as CRL 2688 (CRL stands for Cambridge Research Laboratories), caught the attention of astronomers because of its unusual, nebulous nature. Within weeks, observers using the 60-inch telescope at Mount Lemmon in southern Arizona imaged the object and dubbed it the Egg Nebula because of its oval shape.