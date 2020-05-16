View from Mars Hill: Learning more about the moon's perceived impact

As Rawlings described in a letter to her editor, Max Perkins, “The fish and deer, in fact most of the game, feed ‘on the moon’ — at moon-rise, moon-down, south-moon-over and south-moon-under. The people are conscious at all times of the position of the sun and moon and stars and wind. They feel the Moon under the Earth — south-moon-under.”

This idea of some sort of outside force — in this case the moon — controlling life here on Earth is one of the main themes of the book, and Rawlings’ means of communicating this to the reader is through passages describing the characters’ musings. For instance, Lant “marveled… that the moon was so strong that when it lay on the other side of the Earth, the creatures felt it and stirred by the hour it struck. The moon was far away, unseen, and it had power to move them.”

In the defining scene of South Moon Under, Lant reflects upon his seemingly preordained killing of another character: “A man ordered his life, and then an obscurity of circumstance sent him down a road that was not of his own desire or choosing. Something beyond a man's immediate choice and will reached through the earth and stirred him”