View from Mars Hill: Learning more about the moon's perceived impact

Author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings is probably best remembered for her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Yearling, and her memoir about life in the Florida scrub, Cross Creek. But she also wrote several other books of note. South Moon Under was itself a Pulitzer Prize finalist and its very title belies the undercurrent of astronomical connections flowing throughout the story.
In this and her other Florida books, Rawlings developed many of her characters based on real-life backwoods people she got to know. She incorporated not only their individual personalities, but also their societal folklore and traditions.
In South Moon Under, Rawlings focused on beliefs about the Moon’s influence on daily life. Many cultures around the world have speculated on this, connecting the moon — particularly its phases — with tides, mental issues, outcomes of surgery, menstruation, animals going berserk, etc. But Rawlings’ Cracker acquaintances took it a step further, believing the very position of the moon held some sort of sway on Earth.
They were especially interested in the moon’s four principle positions in the sky, as described by the story’s protagonist, Lant: “The moon rose in the east and that was moon-rise. Six hours later it hung at its zenith between east and west, and that was south-moon-over. It set in the west and that was moon-down. Then it passed from sight and swung under the Earth, beneath west and east. And when it was directly under Earth, that was south-moon-under.”
As Rawlings described in a letter to her editor, Max Perkins, “The fish and deer, in fact most of the game, feed ‘on the moon’ — at moon-rise, moon-down, south-moon-over and south-moon-under. The people are conscious at all times of the position of the sun and moon and stars and wind. They feel the Moon under the Earth — south-moon-under.”
This idea of some sort of outside force — in this case the moon — controlling life here on Earth is one of the main themes of the book, and Rawlings’ means of communicating this to the reader is through passages describing the characters’ musings. For instance, Lant “marveled… that the moon was so strong that when it lay on the other side of the Earth, the creatures felt it and stirred by the hour it struck. The moon was far away, unseen, and it had power to move them.”
In the defining scene of South Moon Under, Lant reflects upon his seemingly preordained killing of another character: “A man ordered his life, and then an obscurity of circumstance sent him down a road that was not of his own desire or choosing. Something beyond a man's immediate choice and will reached through the earth and stirred him”
These beliefs fall more under the category of astrology than astronomy, but they did form the basis of one man’s effort to help sportsmen. His name was John Alden Knight, and he spent years during the early-mid 20th century documenting the apparent impact of the sun and moon on fishing and hunting.
He observed that fish and wild animals seemed to be more active during south-moon-under and south-moon-over, making those ideal times to fish and hunt. He coined the term solunar (“sol” for sun, “lunar” for moon) to describe his advanced concept of the folklore and created a cottage industry of generating tables of Sun and Moon data that were popular among outdoorsmen. He popularized the idea in several outdoor magazines, as well as his 1936 book The Modern Angler: Including the Solunar Theory and a later volume, Moon Up – Moon Down.
Whether any of this is true or not, the characters in South Moon Under believed it and like the real-life people on which they were based, they lived much of their lives centered around the moon and its perceived impact of life on Earth.
