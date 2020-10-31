View from Mars Hill: Learning more about blue moons

The first blue moon since 2018 will take place tonight, joining the brilliant Red Planet, Mars, in illuminating the All Hallows Eve sky.

But what is a blue moon?

The expression is like many others used in astronomy – inaccurate and confusing. Often these terms are leftovers from earlier times of incomplete understanding, or the expressions have been redefined over time. “Blue moon” is a great example.

The term goes back at least to the time of Shakespeare, and originally was used as a reference to an obvious absurdity. To say “you’d claim that the moon is blue” was like today saying “you’d argue that Earth is flat” (though a faction of our society still believes Earth is flat, the spherical nature of our planet was pretty well proven hundreds of years ago.) But this usage, along with the related one of saying “I’ll vote for that candidate when the moon is blue” (which was like saying “I’ll vote for that candidate when hell freezes over”) -- has no astronomical tie.