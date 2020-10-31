View from Mars Hill: Learning more about blue moons

The first blue moon since 2018 will take place tonight, joining the brilliant Red Planet, Mars, in illuminating the All Hallows Eve sky.
But what is a blue moon?
The expression is like many others used in astronomy – inaccurate and confusing. Often these terms are leftovers from earlier times of incomplete understanding, or the expressions have been redefined over time. “Blue moon” is a great example.
The term goes back at least to the time of Shakespeare, and originally was used as a reference to an obvious absurdity. To say “you’d claim that the moon is blue” was like today saying “you’d argue that Earth is flat” (though a faction of our society still believes Earth is flat, the spherical nature of our planet was pretty well proven hundreds of years ago.) But this usage, along with the related one of saying “I’ll vote for that candidate when the moon is blue” (which was like saying “I’ll vote for that candidate when hell freezes over”) -- has no astronomical tie.
As it turns out, the moon does occasionally appear blue, the result of dust or smoke from large fires or volcanic eruptions. The dust and smoke particles scatter incoming light passing through them and, if the particles are a certain size, will scatter blue light less than other colors, leaving an abundance of the blue light and thus resulting in a moon that appears blue. This occasional azure hue led to one of the most oft-used definition of blue moon, referring to something that rarely happens. Right now, for example, you might say that we seem to see moisture in northern Arizona once in a blue moon.
In the past several decades, people have celebrated a related definition of blue moon, which refers to the second full moon in any given month. The origins of this meaning were described in the astronomy magazine Sky & Telescope in 1946. The author cited the 1937 Maine Farmers Almanac as the source for this particular definition of blue moon. Unfortunately, the Sky & Telescope author misinterpreted the definition as given in the almanac, which was admittedly quite convoluted.
(In the almanac, “blue moon” apparently was used to describe the third full moon in a season which has four full moons. To summarize, the year is broken up into four seasons, with three months in each season. In general, each month has a full moon, and thus there would be three full moons each season. Occasionally, a fourth full moon would occur.)
Despite its dubious origins, blue moon as defined as the second full moon is astronomical and has stuck.
This frequency of such blue moons is due to the 29½-day cycle of the moon. February can’t even have a blue moon, since even in Leap Year it is only 29 days long. As for the other months, those with 31 days are more likely to have a blue moon. It can only happen if the first full moon of that month happens on the first or second day, thus allowing for the 29½-day moon cycle to complete within the month. Months with 30 days must have the full moon occur on the first day of the month to allow the moon cycle to complete within that month.
On average, blue moons occur about seven times every 19 years (about every 2½ years). The last such blue moon was on March 31, 2018 and the next one won’t be until August 2023.
