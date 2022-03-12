View from Mars Hill: King Tut's dagger and ancient Egypt's connection to the sky

When British archaeologist Howard Carter caught his first stunning glimpse of the interior of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, he had no idea that among the thousands of “wonderful things” assembled for the boy king’s journey to the afterworld was an implement derived from another world.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Carter’s unearthing of the tomb of King Tutankhamun.

Carter and his team spent a decade carefully cataloging and removing more than 5,000 statues, jewelry, furniture, paintings, and other items that hadn’t been seen by a human eye since the tomb was sealed more than 3,200 years ago. Within the wrapping of Tutankhamun’s actual mummy were two daggers, one of which was gold-handled with a blade of iron. This was particularly intriguing because iron smelting didn’t emerge in Egypt until centuries after Tutankhamun’s time. This means the iron in the dagger must have been transported from elsewhere — perhaps from other Middle East or Asian cultures, or further away. Much further, in fact, as in outer space.

The ancient Egyptians were well-acquainted with celestial events and the night sky and they incorporated this knowledge into many of their structures. For example, the Sphinx, built more than 1,000 years before the 9-year-old Tutankhamun took the throne, faces East. This was a cherished cardinal point for the Egyptians because it is the direction of the rising sun, from which, according to their customs, all things are born.

The nearby Great Pyramid features passageways that were aligned to certain stars, including Thuban (in the constellation Draco), which was the north pole star when the pyramid was being built. And many scholars believe the Great Pyramid and its neighbors at the Giza pyramid complex represent the three belt stars of the constellation Orion, known to the Egyptians as the god Osiris. Egyptian legend held that Osiris judged the pharaohs and immortalized the good ones by casting them into the heavens among the stars.

With this attention to the sky, it’s not surprising that the Egyptians, like many other cultures, saw the fall of rocks from space as special events. And the rocks themselves — often rich in iron — would have been prized, considered gifts from the gods. In fact, around Tutankhamun’s time, a new Egyptian phrase emerged that translates to “iron of the sky.”

It thus makes sense to find a dagger formed from an iron meteorite associated with Tutankhamun’s treasures. Despite this, the meteoritic origin of the dagger wasn’t confirmed until recently. Scientists had suspected the iron’s source for years but had no way of practically proving it, since the tests to do so were highly destructive. Permission to conduct such tests was understandably hard to obtain.

Scientists eventually developed a technique called X-ray fluorescence, a non-destructive method for chemically analyzing material. This allowed them to determine that the dagger’s ratio of cobalt, nickel, and iron is indicative of an extraterrestrial origin. On top of that, the dagger’s chemical composition matches that of a meteorite known as Kharga that was discovered along Egypt’s Mediterranean Coast. This suggests that the dagger and meteorite may have come from the same parent rock.

King Tut’s dagger might pale in comparison to other treasures that Howard Carter uncovered, such as the stunning gold mask, triad of coffins, and mummy itself. But it is a useful key to the past and helps demonstrate the ancient Egyptians’ connection to the sky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0