View from Mars Hill: Kicking off a look at the football cluster

Much of the football-loving world is looking toward the city of Phoenix, where Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a blistering start to the season. This seems like a good time, then, to take a celestial journey even farther south, toward the constellation Phoenix, and discuss an oval-shaped star cluster known as the Football Cluster.
This group of stars resides in the constellation Carina (the ship’s keel). It may seem like a strange name for a constellation, since most of the ones we know are based on animals and mythological characters originally designated by Greek and other ancient cultures. These observers, however, were viewing from the Northern Hemisphere and couldn’t see the constellations near the South Pole. Our versions of these star groupings are based instead on designations by 16th- and 17th-century explorers who named many of them after instruments and other tools of shipping.
Carina contains the second brightest star in the night sky, Canopus, and is in the vicinity of Phoenix (the mythological bird that rose from the ashes). Carina was originally part of the large constellation Argo Navis (the ship of Jason and his Argonauts). In 1763, based on the suggestion of recently deceased French astronomer Nicolas Louis de La Caille, astronomers split it up into three smaller constellations: Carina, Puppis (the poop deck) and Vela (the sails).
Observing from South Africa in 1752, La Caille discovered the open star cluster later designated by astronomers as NGC 3532. Observers soon began calling it the Wishing Well Cluster; two centuries would pass before it picked up its alternate epithet, the Football Cluster, as a nod to its oblong shape. Other nicknames include the Pincushion Cluster and Black Arrow Cluster.
NGC 3532 is about 1,300 light years away and contains some 150 stars. The variety of bright blue-white and red stars makes it one of the most visually spectacular open clusters. It’s easily visible with the unaided eye (from the Southern Hemisphere) and covers an area of the sky about twice the size of the full moon.
Open star clusters are groups of up to a few thousand stars formed together and loosely bound to each other by gravity. Astronomers have identified more than 1,100 of them in our Milky Way Galaxy. They originate in large gas and dust clouds and orbit near the disk of the galaxy, with a typical lifespan of several hundred million years.
On May 20, 1990 the Football Cluster was part of an historic event for astronomers. On that day, technicians took the first image from the recently deployed Hubble Space Telescope. The target was an area of the sky centered on HD96755, a star within NGC 3532.
Most of us will likely never see the Football Cluster but the convenience of the internet makes it, and many other astronomical images and discoveries, quite accessible.