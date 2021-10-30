View from Mars Hill: Kicking off a look at the football cluster

Much of the football-loving world is looking toward the city of Phoenix, where Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a blistering start to the season. This seems like a good time, then, to take a celestial journey even farther south, toward the constellation Phoenix, and discuss an oval-shaped star cluster known as the Football Cluster.

This group of stars resides in the constellation Carina (the ship’s keel). It may seem like a strange name for a constellation, since most of the ones we know are based on animals and mythological characters originally designated by Greek and other ancient cultures. These observers, however, were viewing from the Northern Hemisphere and couldn’t see the constellations near the South Pole. Our versions of these star groupings are based instead on designations by 16th- and 17th-century explorers who named many of them after instruments and other tools of shipping.

Carina contains the second brightest star in the night sky, Canopus, and is in the vicinity of Phoenix (the mythological bird that rose from the ashes). Carina was originally part of the large constellation Argo Navis (the ship of Jason and his Argonauts). In 1763, based on the suggestion of recently deceased French astronomer Nicolas Louis de La Caille, astronomers split it up into three smaller constellations: Carina, Puppis (the poop deck) and Vela (the sails).