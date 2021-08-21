View from Mars Hill: In remembrance of Carolyn Shoemaker

The world lost a legend last Friday with the passing of Carolyn Shoemaker. A housewife turned scientist, she once held the record for most comet discoveries by an individual and also found hundreds of asteroids.

Born Carolyn Spellman in 1929, she grew up in Chico, California. She studied history, political science, and English literature at Chico State University. She taught for a short time but didn’t like it. No matter — she soon was occupied with the duties of a mother after marrying her brother’s college roommate at the California Institute of Technology, Gene Shoemaker.

While Gene’s career as a geologist took off, Carolyn stayed at home to raise the couple’s three children. Gene went on to become one of the most celebrated scientists of his era. He studied impact craters around the world, proved the impact origin of Meteor Crater, and brought the United States Geological Survey’s Astrogeology Branch to Flagstaff.

In 1980, Gene found himself with a new research assistant: Carolyn. The children now all graduated from high school, 51-year-old Carolyn now looked for something fulfilling on which to spend her time. Gene suggested she help him with his research on comets and asteroids, and she soon became proficient at searching for these diminutive bodies.