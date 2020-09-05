View from Mars Hill: Implementing the Brian Dyer Telescope at Lowell

As part of a carefully planned effort to expand its visitor program, Lowell Observatory is soon adding a new instrument — the Brian Dyer Telescope — to its fleet of public telescopes. While a formal dedication of the instrument will be delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Dyer will nevertheless soon be used as Lowell begins to offer limited, private telescope viewing opportunities as part of the first phase of its reopening plan.
The new instrument was named by its donors to memorialize their friend and businessman Brian Dyer, who unexpectedly died before his time in 2011. It is located in a retrofitted dome that sits about 50 yards to the south of the historic Clark Refractor dome.
This structure was previously known as the McAllister Dome, named in honor of John Vickers McAllister — husband of longtime Flagstaff philanthropist Frances McAllister. It was built in 1996 to house a 16-inch telescope previously operated at Northwestern University. That telescope became nearly inoperable and Lowell decided the time had come to replace it. While the structure has been renamed the Brian Dyer Dome, the area around the dome continues to honor the McAllister heritage with the name “John Vickers McAllister Public Observing Plaza.”
For those with a technical bent, the Dyer Telescope is a PlaneWave CDK24a — a 24-inch (0.61-meter) f/6.5 Corrected Dall-Kirkham astrograph. It covers a 70-millimeter field of view without any field curvature, off-axis coma, or astigmatism. This means guests will enjoy pinpoint focus from the center to the edge of the field of view. The 24-inch aperture matches that of the historic Clark Refractor, though the design of the Dyer results in a much shorter telescope.
The opening of the Dyer Telescope will mark the latest step in Lowell Observatory’s visitor program expansion. A year ago the observatory unveiled its new Giovale Open Deck Observatory, a stunning telescope observing plaza featuring six telescopes whose collective and individual beauty is surpassed only by the celestial treasures they unveil. This represented the first major step in the expansion, which will culminate in 2023 with the opening of Lowell’s Astronomy Discovery Center — a visitor center three times the size of the current Steele Visitor Center.
The initial programming with the Dyer is restricted to limited observing sessions of up to 10 people, in accordance with CDC Phase 1 guidelines. These private, personalized journeys through space last 75 minutes. Lowell’s specially trained educators offer a variety of celestial objects to see, and they even take special requests if guests have some favorites that they’d like to explore.
The program may be thought of as a guided journey through the cosmos that allows guests to choose their own destinations. They will see the best the night sky has to offer: planets, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies, and more. And they will learn the lessons they have to tell — perhaps how stars evolve and what forms they take during their lifetimes, or the origin of rings on Saturn and other planets.
To find out when the Dyer Telescope is ready to be reserved, visit Lowell Observatory’s website lowell.edu/welcomeback and social media pages.
