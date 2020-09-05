View from Mars Hill: Implementing the Brian Dyer Telescope at Lowell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of a carefully planned effort to expand its visitor program, Lowell Observatory is soon adding a new instrument — the Brian Dyer Telescope — to its fleet of public telescopes. While a formal dedication of the instrument will be delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Dyer will nevertheless soon be used as Lowell begins to offer limited, private telescope viewing opportunities as part of the first phase of its reopening plan.

The new instrument was named by its donors to memorialize their friend and businessman Brian Dyer, who unexpectedly died before his time in 2011. It is located in a retrofitted dome that sits about 50 yards to the south of the historic Clark Refractor dome.

This structure was previously known as the McAllister Dome, named in honor of John Vickers McAllister — husband of longtime Flagstaff philanthropist Frances McAllister. It was built in 1996 to house a 16-inch telescope previously operated at Northwestern University. That telescope became nearly inoperable and Lowell decided the time had come to replace it. While the structure has been renamed the Brian Dyer Dome, the area around the dome continues to honor the McAllister heritage with the name “John Vickers McAllister Public Observing Plaza.”