February 18 marks the 93rd anniversary of Pluto’s discovery in northern Arizona. To celebrate, Lowell Observatory is partnering with other Flagstaff organizations in hosting the Fourth Annual I Heart Pluto Festival. It runs from February 18-20 and features a keynote presentation by Astronaut Nicole Stott, the dedication of Clyde Tombaugh’s historic 9-inch telescope, a Pluto Pub Crawl, science talks, Pluto-themed drinks and food, special tours, and family activities.

A Night of Discovery, on the evening of February 18 at the Orpheum Theater, is the keynote event of this year’s festival. NASA astronaut, aquanaut and space artist Nicole Stott headlines this event that celebrates exploration and discovery. Stott creatively combines the awe and wonder of her spaceflights and undersea adventures with her artwork to inspire people around the world.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and guests may also enjoy a space art show by the International Association of Astronomical Artists, axe throwing courtesy of FlagTag, custom-crafted, Pluto-themed beer by Mother Road Brewing Company, and more.

Another signature event will be the dedication of the 9-inch Tombaugh Telescope, which Clyde Tombaugh hand-assembled in 1928 from machinery parts lying around the family's farm in Burdette, Kansas. This ceremony will take place at Lowell Observatory on February 18 at 12:30 p.m. Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and other local dignitaries, as well as Tombaugh family members, will be on hand. It was drawings that Tombaugh made with this telescope that led to him being hired at Lowell Observatory; within a year, and using a larger instrument, Tombaugh would discover Pluto.

In addition to these programs, several science presentations will also be given. Speakers include Dr. Alan Stern, New Horizons Mission Principal Investigator (interviewed by KNAU Science Reporter Melissa Sevigny); Alice Bowman, New Horizons Mission Operations Manager; Dr. Will Grundy, New Horizons Mission Surface Composition Team Leader; and Dr. Amanda Bosh, planetary scientist and co-discoverer of Pluto’s atmosphere. The Stern and Bowman programs are virtual, while the Grundy and Bosh programs will be in-person at Lowell Observatory.

VIP experience

A VIP experience includes access to all I Heart Pluto events, an exclusive meet & greet/book signing reception with Nicole Stott, 1 copy of Stott’s book, Back to Earth, and more. Space is limited. For more information and to purchase tickets to the VIP Experience, see https://iheartpluto.org/vip/.

Pre-festival events

Prior to the start of the Festival, Mother Road Brewing Company will host Cheers to Pluto: Beer Unveiling and Astronomy on Tap. This takes place at Mother Road’s on February 16 at 6 p.m. Mother Road will first unveil its limited-edition beer, brewed exclusively for this year’s I Heart Pluto Festival. Then, a special Astronomy on Tap presentation will feature Alden Tombaugh (son of Pluto discoverer Clyde) and Lowell Observatory historian Kevin Schindler sharing the remarkable story of Clyde Tombaugh’s handmade 9-inch telescope, a precious historical artifact that will soon be on display in Lowell Observatory’s Rotunda Museum.

A second pre-Festival event, on February 17, will also appeal to those who love a good, stiff, Pluto-themed drink. It’s the Pluto Pub Crawl, and participants will explore Flagstaff’s finest pubs, bars, and brewhouses — aligned in the shape of the Pluto symbol. Participants follow maps to each stop, where they will enjoy custom-made Pluto drinks and specials. At each stop, Lowell Observatory educators will also give science talks, trivia, and more.

Information and tickets

All I Heart Pluto activities happening at Lowell Observatory are covered under the regular price of admission. Tickets for the February 18 Night of Discovery at the Orpheum Theater are available at the door or at https://wl.seetickets.us/event/I-HeartPlutoNightOfDiscovery/524524?afflky=OrpheumTheater

A complete schedule of I Heart Pluto events is available at https://iheartpluto.org/schedule/.