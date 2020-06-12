View from Mars Hill: Gustav Holst and the music of The Planets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While on holiday in 1913, a nearly 40-year-old English music teacher/composer picked up a book that would change his life forever. Titled What Is the Horoscope and How Is It Cast, the volume was written by a man named Alan Leo, often considered the father of modern astrology. While the musician absorbed many of the teachings and even began giving horoscopes to friends, his real interest was not so much in the fortune-telling nature of astrology but in the claimed relationship between the planets and human behavior and character. Most modern astronomers would consider the book twaddle at best.

Yet but for the musician’s chance encounter with it, his name might very well remain unknown to all but the most astute music historians. Instead, the name Gustav Holst is familiar to legions of music fans around the world thanks to the seven-part orchestral suite he wrote after reading the book, called simply, The Planets.

Gustavus Theodore von Holst (later shortened to Gustav Theodore Holst) was born on September 21, 1874 in the southwestern English borough of Cheltenham. Music was in his blood; his father served as choirmaster and organist at a local church and his mother played the piano and sang. Following family custom, Gustav studied music and then spent most of his life teaching and composing.