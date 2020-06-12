View from Mars Hill: Gustav Holst and the music of The Planets

While on holiday in 1913, a nearly 40-year-old English music teacher/composer picked up a book that would change his life forever. Titled What Is the Horoscope and How Is It Cast, the volume was written by a man named Alan Leo, often considered the father of modern astrology. While the musician absorbed many of the teachings and even began giving horoscopes to friends, his real interest was not so much in the fortune-telling nature of astrology but in the claimed relationship between the planets and human behavior and character. Most modern astronomers would consider the book twaddle at best.
Yet but for the musician’s chance encounter with it, his name might very well remain unknown to all but the most astute music historians. Instead, the name Gustav Holst is familiar to legions of music fans around the world thanks to the seven-part orchestral suite he wrote after reading the book, called simply, The Planets.
Gustavus Theodore von Holst (later shortened to Gustav Theodore Holst) was born on September 21, 1874 in the southwestern English borough of Cheltenham. Music was in his blood; his father served as choirmaster and organist at a local church and his mother played the piano and sang. Following family custom, Gustav studied music and then spent most of his life teaching and composing.
During the first two decades of his professional career, Gustav wrote several, mostly pedestrian, musical pieces. But in 1914, influenced by Leo’s astrology claims, as well as the music of Austrian composer Arnold Schoenberg in his Five Pieces for Orchestra, he began composing a seven-movement orchestral piece he initially called Seven Pieces for Large Orchestra. He soon changed the name to The Planets.
Holst needed two years to write all seven movements: “Mars, the Bringer of War” (1914), “Venus, the Bringer of Peace” (1914), “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity” (1914), “Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age” (1915), “Uranus, the Magician” (1915), “Neptune, the Mystic” (1915) and “Mercury, the Winged Messenger” (1916).
Each movement was linked to one of the seven non-Earth planets then known, interpreting their supposed influence on human behavior. Holst would write in 1920, “These pieces were suggested by the astrological significance of the planets; there is no programme music in them, neither have they any connection with the deities of classical mythology bearing the same names.”
Despite this, some of the movements align well with their planet’s associated mythological gods. Both the name and aggressive tone of “Mars, the Bringer of War” align well with Mars, the Roman god of war. On the other hand, “Mercury, the Winged Messenger,” connects nicely to astronomy, as this planet moves the fastest of any around the Sun. Then there’s “Venus, the Bringer of Peace,” which many scholars might consider is a misnomer, since the surface of the planet is as hostile as they come.
Likely due in large part to limitations of creating entertainment during World War I, the finished suite wasn’t performed until two years after Holst finished it. On September 29, 1918 the Queen’s Hall Orchestra, with only two hours to prepare, first played it, to the delight of a private gathering of 250 people. The first public performance didn’t happen until February 27, 1919 but two of the movements were left out. The first public performance of the entire piece took place in London on November 15, 1920.
In the century since, The Planets has become a beloved suite. Some combination of its movements are commonly played at both space and non-space events and venues. Songs from space movies such as Star Wars and The Right Stuff draw on The Planets, and the majestic middle portion of the Jupiter segment has even inspired a new musical term — “thaxted.” Named after the village where Holst lived much of his life, thaxted refers to a type of melody to which words are sung and derives from Holst adapting the music of the Jupiter segment to the words of the English patriotic tune, “I Vow to Thee, My Country.”
On a final note, Holst was still alive when Lowell Observatory’s Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930. But by that point, Holst was apparently so sick of The Planets and the fact that it was the only music people remembered him for, that he had no interest in adding an eighth, “Pluto” movement to the suite. Seventy years later, composer Colin Matthews did write such a piece and an “Earth” segment has also been penned. But sometimes, as Coca Cola found out in the 1980s, people just want the original.
