View from Mars Hill: Great Conjunction arrives just in time for the holidays

The next nine days will be something for sky watchers to behold, with the sparkling Geminid Meteor Shower followed by the Great Conjunction of 2020, when Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer to each other than they have since Galileo gazed skyward four centuries ago.

The Geminid Meteor Shower is among the best of the year.. It is active from about December 1 through 22, but peaks on the night of the 13th/14th. With no obscuring moonlight that evening, many of the anticipated 120 meteors per hour (during the peak) should be visible and make for a fine show.

Viewing meteor showers is easy. Most observers lie on a blanket or sit back on a chair and look up at the sky. Since you never know exactly where a meteor will be appearing, and also because the typical meteor is seen only as a brief (maybe a second or two) flash, it is impractical to view meteors through binoculars or a telescope.

The Great Conjunction of 2020

Once every 20 years, the two largest planets in our solar system — Jupiter and Saturn — appear to meet in Earth’s skies. Such an event is called a conjunction, and the next one occurs December 21.