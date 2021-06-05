View from Mars Hill: Getting a bit more familiar with Scorpius

Trying to identify the nighttime constellations can often challenge the most imaginative mind. Even a stick-figure artist would have trouble recognizing the shape of a ram out of the feeble collection of stars in Aries, and Andromeda looks more like a Bugle corn snack than a chained woman.
Fortunately, this is not the case for all of the 88 traditional Greek/Roman constellations. The shape of a lion is not too far-fetched when looking at Leo and connecting the brightest stars of Orion with imaginary lines produces a reasonable likeness of a man. Another example is Scorpius, now prominent in the southern sky and fairly easy to distinguish, with its curved, J-shaped body that closely resembles a scorpion.
Scorpius encompasses nearly 500 square degrees of the sky, making it the 33rd-largest constellation. In ancient Greek times it was even larger, encompassing its current area plus that of Libra. It is the southernmost constellation of the zodiac, which is an imaginary circle in the sky through which the sun appears to pass over the course of a year, as seen from Earth. The zodiac is divided into 12 sections, each associated with a specific constellation (these 12 “constellations of the zodiac” form the basis of the astrological signs used in those quaint but spurious horoscopes).
In traditional Greek mythology, Scorpio was the foe of Orion the Hunter. One version of the story has Orion bragging that he could vanquish any animal on Earth and so the goddess Artemis, trying to teach Orion a lesson in humility, sent a scorpion to fight him. The scorpion killed Orion and as a reward the gods put it in the sky, opposite Orion, so that it could perpetually chase Orion. Furthermore, in a classic parable of mythology, Orion would be constantly reminded of the dangers of excessive pride.
While Scorpius is most commonly identified as this scorpion, other cultures have interpreted it differently, seeing a canoe, hatchling goose, snake, ray, palm tree, swimming ducks, fish hook, and mother with baby. In Navajo mythology, the upper part of Scorpius is recognized as Áltse Etsoh (the First Great One). This figure represents a respected tribal elder, who understands the notion that old age brings wisdom and happiness. Navajos also recognize Gah Haat’e’ii (the Rabbit Tracks), comprised of the three lower stars that form the curved hook of Scorpius (the stinger of the scorpion to the Greeks).
The brightest star in Scorpius is the red giant Antares, which means “rival of Mars” because its ruddy color is reminiscent of that of Mars. It is the 15th brightest star in the night sky and is often referred to as the heart of the scorpion. Ancient Persians considered Antares one of the four “royal stars”, guardians of the sky; the others were Regulus, Aldebaran, and Fomalhaut.
Antares is a goliath among stars, with a radius about 880 times that of our Sun, 15 to 18 times more massive, and shining 10,000 times brighter. If it were placed at the center of our solar system, its outer surface would reach beyond the orbit of Mars. In a few hundred thousand years, Antares will likely explode as a supernova and from Earth shine as bright as the full Moon.
Besides Antares, another remarkable component of Scorpius is the nova U Scorpii. A nova is created when a nuclear explosion occurs on a white dwarf star, causing a sudden increase in brightness; the star eventually returns to its original brightness (a supernova, on the other hand, happens when a massive star, in the final stages of its life, blows apart). U Scorpii is a recurrent nova, one that repeats the explosion and brightening process over time. U Scorpii has the highest number — nine — of recorded outbursts of the known recurrent nebulae, making it a favorite target of study for many astronomers.
This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Clark’s opening. In celebration, here are a dozen facts that illustrate the scientific, cultural and historic importance of this cherished heirloom: