View from Mars Hill: Getting a bit more familiar with Scorpius

While Scorpius is most commonly identified as this scorpion, other cultures have interpreted it differently, seeing a canoe, hatchling goose, snake, ray, palm tree, swimming ducks, fish hook, and mother with baby. In Navajo mythology, the upper part of Scorpius is recognized as Áltse Etsoh (the First Great One). This figure represents a respected tribal elder, who understands the notion that old age brings wisdom and happiness. Navajos also recognize Gah Haat’e’ii (the Rabbit Tracks), comprised of the three lower stars that form the curved hook of Scorpius (the stinger of the scorpion to the Greeks).

The brightest star in Scorpius is the red giant Antares, which means “rival of Mars” because its ruddy color is reminiscent of that of Mars. It is the 15th brightest star in the night sky and is often referred to as the heart of the scorpion. Ancient Persians considered Antares one of the four “royal stars”, guardians of the sky; the others were Regulus, Aldebaran, and Fomalhaut.

Antares is a goliath among stars, with a radius about 880 times that of our Sun, 15 to 18 times more massive, and shining 10,000 times brighter. If it were placed at the center of our solar system, its outer surface would reach beyond the orbit of Mars. In a few hundred thousand years, Antares will likely explode as a supernova and from Earth shine as bright as the full Moon.

Besides Antares, another remarkable component of Scorpius is the nova U Scorpii. A nova is created when a nuclear explosion occurs on a white dwarf star, causing a sudden increase in brightness; the star eventually returns to its original brightness (a supernova, on the other hand, happens when a massive star, in the final stages of its life, blows apart). U Scorpii is a recurrent nova, one that repeats the explosion and brightening process over time. U Scorpii has the highest number — nine — of recorded outbursts of the known recurrent nebulae, making it a favorite target of study for many astronomers.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Clark’s opening. In celebration, here are a dozen facts that illustrate the scientific, cultural and historic importance of this cherished heirloom:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0