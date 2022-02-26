View from Mars Hill: Gearing up for the annual party, the Messier Marathon

Stargazers around the world are now gearing up for an annual celebration of the night sky, known as a Messier Marathon. Over the course of a single night, they will try to view all 110 objects listed in a well-known guide of star clusters, nebula, galaxies, and more.

The guide is known as the Messier Catalog and, if not for an accident suffered by an 11-year-old French boy, might never have been assembled. That boy’s name was Charles Messier, who was born June 26, 1730. The 10th of 12 children (only six lived to adulthood), he grew up in the Lorraine region of northeastern France.

He seemed to live a relatively normal life until age 11, when his father died and his oldest brother took on the role of family patriarch. When Charles fell out of a window while playing and broke a leg, he was removed from school and the brother took on the job of educating him. His brother was meticulous and detail-oriented and instilled qualities in Charles that would prove crucial to his success as an astronomer.

Charles enjoyed two early experiences with the cosmos — observing the six-tailed “Great Comet of 1744” and an annular solar eclipse in 1748 — but he didn’t otherwise seem destined for a career in astronomy. His fortunes didn’t turn to the skies until he was 21, when his meticulous handwriting earned him a job in Paris copying a map of China. His employer was cartographer/astronomer Joseph Delisle, who ran an astronomical observatory, among other things. Delisle soon introduced Messier to astronomy. Messier became familiar with the tools of the trade and made his first observations on May 6, 1753, when Venus passed in front of the sun in an event called a transit.

Messier joined other astronomers in 1758 to search for a comet that British astronomer Edmond Halley predicted would return to the skies after a 76-year absence (Halley was right, and the famous comet is named in his honor). While looking for this comet with the observatory’s 4-inch telescope, Messier noticed a fuzzy blob that looked like his target. However, in observing it over several nights he realized it didn’t move like typical comets. He precisely measured the position of this imposter and then renewed his search for the comet and eventually saw it.

This experience with Comet Halley hooked Messier on comet hunting and he began a quest to find as many as possible. He would go on to discover or co-discover 20 in his lifetime. But for every comet he found, he saw several of the imposters. Starting with that first one he detected while looking for Comet Halley and later working with friend Pierre Mechain, he cataloged an increasing number of the comet wannabes. The goal was to create a guide for other comet hunters trying to distinguish between the imposters and the real thing.

The first version of the catalog, listing 45 objects, was published in 1774 but by the last edition, in 1781, the number climbed to 103. Messier died in 1817 and his catalog remained relatively obscure for years. More than a century after Messier’s death, astronomy historians discovered several additional objects that Messier and Mechain recorded and added them to the original catalog, bringing the number to 110.

This helped spur interest in the catalog, and astronomers also now had access to larger telescopes and realized the catalog items were much more provocative than blobs mimicking comets. They were brilliant clusters of stars, mysterious clouds of gas, and island universes now known as galaxies.

Ironically, most sky watchers today find these comet imposters much more interesting than the actual comets Messier recorded. And because they are relatively bright — they had to be bright enough, after all, for Messier to see them with his small telescope — and relatively easy to see, they are popular targets for amateur astronomers. They became so popular that by the end of the 1970s, several different amateur astronomers had begun trying to see all of the objects on a single night. They targeted a stretch of time from mid-March to early April (at other times, not everything is available to see), from sundown one day to sunup the next, and ideally when the moon was near its new phase so that its light didn’t wash out the objects.

From these early, informal "Messier Marathons” grew organized, sanctioned events in which groups of observers often gather for an exhausting yet satisfying evening of camaraderie and accomplishment — a true marathon experience. This month, Lowell Observatory will host a virtual Messier Marathon. The event runs from March 11 at 6:30 p.m. through the next morning at 6 a.m., and guests may join this free livestream event from the comfort of their own homes. For more information, visit www.lowell.edu

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0